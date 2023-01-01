prisma_logo
Prisma Data Platform / Classic Projects / Platform / Troubleshooting

Cannot edit the Prisma schema

The Prisma Data Platform does not support the complete development workflow of making iterative changes to your Prisma schema, creating migrations with
npx prisma migrate, or pushing the schema changes directly to the database with
npx prisma db push.

Problem

For the purposes of consulting your Prisma schema, you can use the Schema Viewer to check your models and their fields and definitions, but you cannot edit and develop your Prisma schema in the Prisma Data Platform.

Solution

Use the standard workflow of developing, migrating, and pushing of your Prisma schema locally from your code editor and committing the changes to your project repository on GitHub.

