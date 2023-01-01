Connection to database timed out

The error Connection your database timed out appears when you use Data Browser or Query Console .

Cause

When you use Data Browser or Query Console, the default timeout for requests sent to the database is 15ms . If a response is not available within this limit, the error appears.

Several reasons related to the Data Proxy or database configuration might cause this issue.

Causes related to Data Proxy The time added to a request because it is routed through the Data Proxy pushed the timeout beyond the limit

The database and Data Proxy are in different geographic locations