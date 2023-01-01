Projects represent your applications that use Prisma ORM. Each individual project is associated with an Organization and may be configured separately from the other projects in that organization.

A project’s details page is where you can:

On the Overview section of your organization you will see a list of the projects associated with that organization. Clicking any of these projects will bring you into that project’s details.

Project API Keys

A project API key is required to validate requests from Prisma Client to products such as Accelerate and Pulse. You may generate multiple project API keys per project and manage those via the Settings tab of a project’s page.

View API keys Within a project’s Settings tab, you can find your existing project API keys under the Project API keys tab. You can also get to this section from the project page’s Dashboard view by hitting the Manage API keys link if your project has any associated API keys.

Create an API key Project API keys can be created within the Settings section of a project’s details page under the Project API keys tab. Once on this tab, click the New API Key button. You will be prompted for a name for the new API key. After filling in that field, click Create API Key. The generated API key is only accessible when it is first created, so be sure to copy it and store it in a safe place before closing the popup or clicking I’ve stored it securely.

Use an API key A project API key must be provided to validate requests through products such as Accelerate and Pulse. With an API key in place, Prisma will be able to validate requests and associate usage with the project the project API key belongs to. Below are examples of how to use a project API key with each product: Accelerate Accelerate requires your project API key to be passed via the prisma:// connection string as a URL parameter. To apply your project API key to an Accelerate connection string, add the api_key parameter with the API key as the value: ACCELERATE_URL = prisma://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key = __API_KEY__ For more information about setting up and using Accelerate, see the Accelerate documentation. Pulse Pulse requires the project API key to be passed when extending Prisma Client with the withPulse client extension. To apply your project API key, create an environment variable that holds your API key: PRISMA_API_KEY = __API_KEY__ Then use that environment variable when initializing the withPulse extension by providing it as the value of the argument object's apiKey field: import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' import { withPulse } from '@prisma/extension-pulse' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withPulse ( { apiKey : process . env . PRISMA_API_KEY , } ) ) For more information about setting up and using Pulse, see the Pulse documentation.