Getting Started
Prerequisites
Before you begin with Prisma Optimize, ensure you have the following:
- A .
- A project using Prisma Client version
5.0.0or higher (we recommend using the latest version).
- A PostgreSQL, MySQL/MariaDB, CockroachDB, or MS SQL Server database.
Prisma Optimize is intended for use in local environments. Learn more in the FAQ.
1. Launch Optimize
- Log in to your .
- Follow the instructions to access and launch Prisma Optimize.
2. Add Optimize to your application
2.1. Update Your
schema.prisma file
In the
generator block of your Prisma schema, add the
tracing preview feature:
generator client {
provider = "prisma-client-js"
previewFeatures = ["tracing"]
}
Then, generate the Prisma Client:
npx prisma generate
2.2. Install the Optimize Prisma Client extension
Install the latest versions of Prisma Client and the Optimize extension:
npm install @prisma/client@latest @prisma/extension-optimize
2.3. Add the Optimize API Key to your
.env file
Generate a Prisma Optimize API key and add it to your
.env file:
OPTIMIZE_API_KEY="YOUR_OPTIMIZE_API_KEY"
2.4. Extend your Prisma Client instance
Extend your existing Prisma Client instance with the Optimize extension:
import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client";
import { withOptimize } from "@prisma/extension-optimize";
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(
withOptimize({ apiKey: process.env.OPTIMIZE_API_KEY }),
);
2.5. Use Prisma Optimize to generate insights
Follow these steps to start generating query insights with Prisma Optimize:
-
In the Optimize dashboard, click the Start recording button, then run your app and execute some Prisma queries while recording is active.
-
After your app runs and generates insights based on the executed Prisma queries, click the Stop recording button.
-
Explore individual query details by clicking on them, and check the Recommendations tab for any suggested improvements to enhance query performance.info
Use Prisma AI to understand recommendations and apply them within your Prisma model context.
For a hands-on learning experience, try out the step-by-step example.
Need help?
If you need assistance, reach out in the
#help-and-questions channel on our Discord, or connect with our community to see how others are using Optimize.