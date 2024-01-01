On this page

Getting Started

Before you begin with Prisma Optimize, ensure you have the following:

A .

A project using Prisma Client version 5.0.0 or higher (we recommend using the latest version).

or higher (we recommend using the latest version). A PostgreSQL, MySQL/MariaDB, CockroachDB, or MS SQL Server database.

note Prisma Optimize is intended for use in local environments. Learn more in the FAQ.

Log in to your . Follow the instructions to access and launch Prisma Optimize.

In the generator block of your Prisma schema, add the tracing preview feature:

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

previewFeatures = [ "tracing" ]

}



Then, generate the Prisma Client:

npx prisma generate



Install the latest versions of Prisma Client and the Optimize extension:

npm install @prisma/client@latest @prisma/extension-optimize



Generate a Prisma Optimize API key and add it to your .env file:

OPTIMIZE_API_KEY = "YOUR_OPTIMIZE_API_KEY"



Extend your existing Prisma Client instance with the Optimize extension:

import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client" ;

import { withOptimize } from "@prisma/extension-optimize" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends (

withOptimize ( { apiKey : process . env . OPTIMIZE_API_KEY } ) ,

) ;



Follow these steps to start generating query insights with Prisma Optimize:

In the Optimize dashboard, click the Start recording button, then run your app and execute some Prisma queries while recording is active. After your app runs and generates insights based on the executed Prisma queries, click the Stop recording button. Explore individual query details by clicking on them, and check the Recommendations tab for any suggested improvements to enhance query performance. info Use Prisma AI to understand recommendations and apply them within your Prisma model context.

For a hands-on learning experience, try out the step-by-step example .