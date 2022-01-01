When you want to allow team members to do manual data management (add, edit, delete records), in a lot of cases you need to share the database connection string. Doing so involves granting extensive database privileges which requires taking into account security considerations and the correct configuration of database clients.

With the Prisma Data Platform, you can easily invite data collaborators by just adding their GitHub username to your project and assigning the Collaborator user role. After that, they can edit data directly from the Data Browser tab.