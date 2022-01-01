User roles

These roles are currently supported in the Prisma Data Platform:
- Project owner
- Admin
- Developer
- Collaborator
- Viewer
To add users, you need to use their GitHub username and they need to have an account in the Platform.
Roles and permissions
|Feature
|Project owner
|Admin
|Developer
|Collaborator
|Viewer
|Data Browser
|View data
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Copy data
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Edit data
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|Query Console
|Add and run test queries
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Schema Viewer
|View schema
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Environments
|View all environments
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Switch environments
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Create a new environment
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|View and edit environment settings
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Enable / Disable static IPs
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Delete environment
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Project
|View project settings
|✅
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Edit project settings
|✅
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|Delete project
|✅
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
|⛔️
