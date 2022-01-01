prisma_logo
Products

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customizable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Pricing
Developers
Documentation
Refer to our technical documentation to configure Prisma, access APIs, develop your app, and deploy
Get started
Set up Prisma for your project
Prisma examples
Access dozens of ready-to-run Prisma example projects
Data Guide
Refer to expert articles on how databases work
Prisma in your Ecosystem
Learn about Prisma’s integration with modern technology stacks, platforms, and applications
Support
Find resources and get help from our support team
Community
Join the growing Prisma community
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your Applications with our Data Platform
Company
AboutBlogCareers We're HiringEventsCauses

Latest from the blog

Landscape picture

Building a REST API with NestJS and Prisma

Landscape picture

Prisma Support for CockroachDB Is Production Ready

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Members

User roles

These roles are currently supported in the Prisma Data Platform:

  • Project owner
  • Admin
  • Developer
  • Collaborator
  • Viewer

To add users, you need to use their GitHub username and they need to have an account in the Platform.

Roles and permissions

FeatureProject ownerAdminDeveloperCollaboratorViewer
Data Browser
View data
Copy data
Edit data⛔️
Query Console
Add and run test queries
Schema Viewer
View schema⛔️⛔️
Environments
View all environments
Switch environments
Create a new environment⛔️⛔️⛔️
View and edit environment settings⛔️⛔️⛔️
Enable / Disable static IPs⛔️⛔️
Delete environment⛔️⛔️⛔️
Project
View project settings⛔️⛔️
Edit project settings⛔️⛔️⛔️
Delete project⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️
Edit this page on GitHub

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Products

ClientMigrateData BrowserData ProxyPricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your EcosystemSupportCommunityData Platform Status

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers We're HiringEventsCausesTerms & Privacy
prisma_logo

© 2022 Prisma Data, Inc.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma