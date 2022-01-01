View your schema

In the Prisma Data Platform, the Schema Viewer tab shows the contents of the Prisma schema file for the currently selected environment of a Prisma project.
If you select another environment which uses a separate branch or repository, the Schema Viewer tab shows the schema file from that branch or repository.
The Schema Viewer tab also shows the last time when the schema file was pulled from the repository in the
Last pulled from GitHub 9 days ago line. The Prisma Data Platform updates the schema file contents as soon at it detects a change in the repository.