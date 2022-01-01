Prisma Data Platform / Troubleshooting Cannot edit the Prisma schema

The Prisma Data Platform does not support the complete development workflow of making iterative changes to your Prisma schema, creating migrations with

npx prisma migrate , or pushing the schema changes directly to the database with

npx prisma db push .

Problem For the purposes of consulting your Prisma schema, you can use the Schema Viewer tab to check your models and their fields and definitions, but you cannot edit and develop your Prisma schema in the Prisma Data Platform.

Solution Use the standard workflow of developing, migrating, and pushing of your Prisma schema locally from your code editor and committing the changes to your project repository on GitHub.