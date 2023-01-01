Docs
/ Platform / Legacy Platform / Platform / Projects

Edit project settings

In the project settings, you can change the project display name and the project handle.

Prerequisites and considerations

You are the Project owner or have the Admin role.

Steps

  1. In the upper left, click your project handle and select Project settings.

    Prisma Data Platform - Edit project settings - Change the project name and the project URL handle

  2. In Project Name, change the project name.

    Note

    The project name appears in the following places in the Prisma Data Platform:

     Projects page
     Billing page
     Projects drop-down in the upper left

  3. In Project Handle, change the project handle.

    Note

    The project handle defines the project part of the URL in the Prisma Data Platform.

    https://cloud.prisma.io/projects/<project-handle>

    For example, if your project handle is nextjs-db, your project URL is https://cloud.prisma.io/projects/nextjs-db

Result

The changes to the project name and handle are saved.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrate
Accelerate
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.