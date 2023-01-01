/ Platform / Legacy Platform / Platform / Projects
Edit project settings
In the project settings, you can change the project display name and the project handle.
Prerequisites and considerations
You are the Project owner or have the Admin role.
Steps
In the upper left, click your project handle and select Project settings.
In Project Name, change the project name.
In Project Handle, change the project handle.NoteThe project handle defines the project part of the URL in the Prisma Data Platform.
https://cloud.prisma.io/projects/<project-handle>For example, if your project handle is
nextjs-db, your project URL is
https://cloud.prisma.io/projects/nextjs-db
Result
The changes to the project name and handle are saved.
Was this helpful?
Edit this page on GitHub