Boilerplate content

You can use the following phrases and blocks of content as templates when you work on the docs.

TBA: link to our docs template files (currently in Notion, but should probably be added to our style guide)

To enable this feature, add `namedConstraints` to `previewFeatures` in your schema:



``` prisma highlight=3;normal

generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

//highlight-next-line

previewFeatures = ["namedConstraints"]

}

```



If it is a recommendation made by Prisma, use:

"We recommend that you share a single instance of PrismaClient across your application."

If it is an industry standard, use: