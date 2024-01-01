Boilerplate content

Skip to main content

You can use the following phrases and blocks of content as templates when you work on the docs.

TBA: link to our docs template files (currently in Notion, but should probably be added to our style guide)

To introduce a preview feature

To enable this feature, add `namedConstraints` to `previewFeatures` in your schema:

```prisma highlight=3;normal
generator client {
  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
  //highlight-next-line
  previewFeatures = ["namedConstraints"]
}
```

To make a recommendation

If it is a recommendation made by Prisma, use:

"We recommend that you share a single instance of PrismaClient across your application."

If it is an industry standard, use:

"It is recommended practice to limit the number of database connections to X."