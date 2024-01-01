Docs example data model
User and
Post are the canonical models that we use in our examples throughout the Prisma docs.
The
User and
Post data model
We chose the
User and
Post models for the following reasons:
- They do not require domain-specific knowledge.
- They are commonly used as an example in the ORM space. This makes them familiar for users coming from other tools.
- Consistent models make it easier for the reader when learning about different concepts, because there will be less context switching.
- Less decision making and cognitive overhead for the docs authors. Using the same models reduces decision fatigue and is one less thing to worry about when trying to explain concepts.
Naming conventions
See the naming conventions for Prisma schemas.
Use the following for table and column names:
- Format table names in PascalCase.
- Format column names in camelCase.
Standard SQL Dialect
Throughout the Prisma docs, PostgreSQL's dialect of SQL is used as the standard. If the context of a particular section requires specifying multiple dialects, those may be made available via the technology switcher component (
SwitchTech) or tabbed code blocks (
TabbedContent).