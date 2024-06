On this page

Prisma product and component names

The Prisma Data Platform (or just "PDP" - no definite article - after the first mention)

Prisma ORM

Prisma Client (not any variation of "the Client")

Prisma schema

Prisma Migrate

Prisma CLI

Prisma Studio

Prisma Accelerate

Prisma Pulse

Do not abbreviate any of these names, except where noted above.