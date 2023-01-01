About Classic Projects

Classic Projects is the name of the legacy projects of Prisma Data Platform. They provide a collaborative, cloud-based environment supporting application developers who are using Prisma and other open source tools. The main features of the Platform's Classic Projects include an online data browser, a query console, a data proxy (purpose-built for Prisma!), and integration with your Prisma schema and databases.

To use the newest features of Prisma Data Platform like Accelerate (includes Data Proxy) and Pulse, use the new Cloud Projects instead.

You can access the Prisma Data Platform from cloud.prisma.io.