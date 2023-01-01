About Classic Projects

Classic Projects is the name of the legacy projects of Prisma Data Platform. They provide a collaborative, cloud-based environment supporting application developers who are using Prisma and other open source tools. The main features of the Platform's Classic Projects include an online data browser, a query console, a data proxy (purpose-built for Prisma!), and integration with your Prisma schema and databases.
To use the newest features of Prisma Data Platform like Accelerate (includes Data Proxy) and Pulse, use the new Cloud Projects instead.
You can access the Prisma Data Platform from cloud.prisma.io.
Current Functionality
In the current version of the platform, you can:
- Import your existing Prisma project
- Browse your data using Data Browser and query your database directly with Query Console
- View your Prisma schema
- Invite users and assign roles
- Connect your application to your database from serverless environments using Data Proxy
- Use static egress IP addresses to connect to your database
User Roles
These roles are currently supported in the Platform:
- Admin: Can do all possible actions, such as configuring project settings and viewing/editing data
- Developer: Access the data browser, view and edit data, and view the schema
- Collaborator: Access the data browser and view and edit data
- Viewer: Access the data browser and view data
In order to add users, you need to use their GitHub username and they need to have an account in the Platform.
Static IP addresses for usage in allow lists
The Prisma Data Platform supports connecting to databases via static public IP addresses. This enables users to connect their databases to the platform while keeping their databases protected from the public internet.
For more information, refer to our documentation about using static IP addresses.
Data Proxy
The Data Proxy provides database connection management and pooling for Prisma applications. By using the Data Proxy, your application can seamlessly scale up while maintaining predictable database performance, by limiting the number of total connections used.
Learn the details about the Data Proxy in our documentation.
Feedback and Support
If you want to submit an issue or contact our Support team, sign in to Prisma Data Platform and use the Support link in the upper right.
For more information, see Contact Support.
For further questions and feedback, you can also find us on our public Slack or on Discord.
