Manage data with Data Browser

Use Data Browser in the Prisma Data Platform to view and edit your application data.

Note With Data Browser open, you can open the keyboard shortcuts modal by pressing Cmd ⌘ + / on macOS or Ctrl + / on Windows.

When you open a model, a number of keyboard shortcuts are available to browse and manipulate the data in the model.

The table below lists all data types and their identifying icon.

The data type for each field is indicated with an icon in the header.

To close a model, click the the x button in the model tab.

To open another model, click the + button.

You can select a model and its data opens in a new tab.

When you first open Data Browser , you see a list of all models defined in your Prisma schema file.

Edit data

In the model view, you can edit data directly in the model cells. You can copy and paste values in cells. You can add new records as well as delete existing records.

You must confirm every edit operation (add, edit, or delete). You confirm added and edited records with the Save change button. When you select records and click Delete records, you confirm the deletion in a dialog box.

You can accumulate multiple added records and edited cells, which you can then finalize with the Save changes button.

You can select multiple records and delete them at once with the Delete records button. When you delete multiple records, the operation completes immediately (after you confirm it).

In addition, if you have any accumulated added or edited records and then decide to delete records, the deletion also force-saves the accumulated edits.

You can discard any accumulated changes with the Discard changes button.

Copy and paste You can copy the value of any table cell using: Cmd ⌘ + C on macOS

+ on macOS Ctrl + C on Windows To paste in another cell, first double-click the cell to enter edit mode, and then use: Cmd ⌘ + V on macOS

+ on macOS Ctrl + V on Windows

Add a record In the model view, click Add record. Based on the data allowed in each field, type the data for the record. Field data type Description Text Integer



If such a field has autoincrement() pre-filled, do not edit the cell and do not add a number manually. Date-time



Date-time fields contain a long string of numbers, letters, and others. As a best practice, copy the value of another date-time cell and modify it as necessary before pasting in the field. Boolean



Select true or false . Pre-defined list



Double-click a cell in the field and select one of the pre-defined options. List of related records from another model



It typically refers to a list of records that exist in another model in the database. If you are adding a new record and records from the related model do not yet exist, you do not need to enter anything in the current model. The {} symbol can refer to one of the two types of fields.



• Relation field

• JSON field



Relation with a model defined separately in the database



Typically, you need to select the same value as any of the previous records

Click the name of the model to see the list of values which you can then select for the related field.



JSON field



Double-click the field to edit the JSON data. As a best practice, validate the edited JSON data in a validator and paste it back in the cell. (Optional) If you are unhappy with your changes, click Discard changes and start over. Click Save 1 change.

Edit a record Double-click a cell with existing data to edit. (Optional) If you are unhappy with your changes, click Discard changes and start over. Click Save 1 change.

Delete a record From the left column, select the check box for the record you want to delete. Click Delete 1 record. Click Delete in the confirmation dialog.