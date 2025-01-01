On this page

Build faster with Prisma + AI

In the era of AI, where code is increasingly written by agents, ensuring clarity, type safety, and reliable infrastructure is essential. With 5+ years of leadership in the TypeScript ecosystem, Prisma ORM and Prisma Postgres provide the proven foundation for AI-assisted development.

Run the following command to bootstrap your database with a prompt:

npx prisma init --prompt "Create a habit tracker application"



Prisma ORM and Prisma Postgres integrate seamlessly with your AI coding tools. Check out our documentation with tips and tricks for working with Prisma in various AI editors.

With Prisma’s MCP server, your AI tool can take database actions on your behalf: Provisioning a new Prisma Postgres instance, creating database backups and executing SQL queries are just a few of its capabilities.

Integrate in AI tool (JSON)

Start MCP Server (CLI) {

"mcpServers" : {

"Prisma-Remote" : {

"command" : "npx" ,

"args" : [ "-y" , "mcp-remote" , "https://mcp.prisma.io/mcp" ]

}

}

}

npx -y mcp-remote https://mcp.prisma.io/mcp



Capabilities

and tools Discover all the tools that make up the capabilities of the Prisma MCP server. Read now Integrating

in AI tools Learn how to integrate Prisma’s MCP server in your favorite AI tool, such as Cursor, Claude, Warp, and more. Read now How we built it Read this technical deep dive about the MCP protocol and how we built the Prisma MCP server. Read now

Vibe Coding with Limits — How to Build Apps in the Age of AI Software development is rapidly changing with AI coding tools. This article shows how to harness productivity gains while staying in control — and why understanding your code still matters. Read now Vibe Coding an E-commerce App with Prisma MCP and Next.js Learn how we used the Prisma MCP server to build a Next.js e-commerce app with AI. We also share tips for effective prompting and avoiding common pitfalls. Read now Integrating the Vercel AI SDK in a Next.js application Learn how to build a chat application using the Vercel AI SDK with Next.js and Prisma ORM to store chat sessions and messages in a Prisma Postgres database. Read now