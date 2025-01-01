Build faster with Prisma + AI
In the era of AI, where code is increasingly written by agents, ensuring clarity, type safety, and reliable infrastructure is essential. With 5+ years of leadership in the TypeScript ecosystem, Prisma ORM and Prisma Postgres provide the proven foundation for AI-assisted development.
Get started
Run the following command to bootstrap your database with a prompt:
npx prisma init --prompt "Create a habit tracker application"
AI Coding Tools
Prisma ORM and Prisma Postgres integrate seamlessly with your AI coding tools. Check out our documentation with tips and tricks for working with Prisma in various AI editors.
Cursor
Set up Prisma ORM from scratch with a SQLite database in 5 minutes.
Windsurf
Explore our ready-to-run examples with your favorite frameworks and libraries.
Github Copilot
Tabnine
MCP server
With Prisma’s MCP server, your AI tool can take database actions on your behalf: Provisioning a new Prisma Postgres instance, creating database backups and executing SQL queries are just a few of its capabilities.
- Integrate in AI tool (JSON)
- Start MCP Server (CLI)
{
"mcpServers": {
"Prisma-Remote": {
"command": "npx",
"args": ["-y", "mcp-remote", "https://mcp.prisma.io/mcp"]
}
}
}
npx -y mcp-remote https://mcp.prisma.io/mcp
