Build faster with Prisma + AI

In the era of AI, where code is increasingly written by agents, ensuring clarity, type safety, and reliable infrastructure is essential. With 5+ years of leadership in the TypeScript ecosystem, Prisma ORM and Prisma Postgres provide the proven foundation for AI-assisted development.

Get started

Run the following command to bootstrap your database with a prompt:

npx prisma init --prompt "Create a habit tracker application"

AI Coding Tools

Prisma ORM and Prisma Postgres integrate seamlessly with your AI coding tools. Check out our documentation with tips and tricks for working with Prisma in various AI editors.

Cursor

Set up Prisma ORM from scratch with a SQLite database in 5 minutes.

Windsurf

Explore our ready-to-run examples with your favorite frameworks and libraries.

Github Copilot

Tabnine

MCP server

With Prisma’s MCP server, your AI tool can take database actions on your behalf: Provisioning a new Prisma Postgres instance, creating database backups and executing SQL queries are just a few of its capabilities.

{
  "mcpServers": {
    "Prisma-Remote": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "mcp-remote", "https://mcp.prisma.io/mcp"]
    }
  }
}

Capabilities
and tools

Discover all the tools that make up the capabilities of the Prisma MCP server.

Integrating
in AI tools

Learn how to integrate Prisma’s MCP server in your favorite AI tool, such as Cursor, Claude, Warp, and more.

How we built it

Read this technical deep dive about the MCP protocol and how we built the Prisma MCP server.

Resources

Vibe Coding with Limits — How to Build Apps in the Age of AI

Software development is rapidly changing with AI coding tools. This article shows how to harness productivity gains while staying in control — and why understanding your code still matters.

Vibe Coding an E-commerce App with Prisma MCP and Next.js

Learn how we used the Prisma MCP server to build a Next.js e-commerce app with AI. We also share tips for effective prompting and avoiding common pitfalls.

Integrating the Vercel AI SDK in a Next.js application

Learn how to build a chat application using the Vercel AI SDK with Next.js and Prisma ORM to store chat sessions and messages in a Prisma Postgres database.

Integrations

Automate your workflows with Prisma Postgres and 2,800+ apps

Connect Prisma Postgres to other apps to create powerful automations and data workflows, such as automatically spinning up a new database when a customer signs up in Stripe or connecting your database with Slack, Notion, Airtable, or any other app in the Pipedream ecosystem.

Prompt your application with Firebase Studio & Prisma Postgres

Google's Firebase Studio is a fully-fledged online IDE with a native AI integration. Prompt and build apps directly in your browser and deploy them by connecting with a powerful Prisma Postgres database in just a few clicks.
