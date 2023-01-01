For any project in the Prisma Data Platform, you can create multiple environments. You can associate each environment with a different database, Data Proxy location, and a different branch of your GitHub repository (if schema synchronization from GitHub is enabled).

For each new environment in a project , you define:

You can dedicate each environment to a different stage of your database application life-cycle, such as production, staging, development, or any others that make sense for your project.

Default environment of a project

When you first create a project, the platform defines the default environment of the project. The default environment has the name Production.

When you or your team members open the project, you always start on the default Production environment. You can see the name of your current environment in the Environments drop-down menu in the upper left.

Until you add another environment and switch to that, the activity that you and your team members carry out in Data Browser, Query Console, and Schema Viewer occurs in the Production environment.

When you manipulate data in Data Browser or run queries in Query Console , you do so on the database and the Data Proxy region that are defined in the Production environment.

When you view the Prisma schema in Schema Viewer, you do so for the Prisma schema file from the GitHub repository and branch defined in the Production environment.

After you add more environments, you can switch to another environment from the Environments drop-down menu.