prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Acceleratepreview
Query up to 1000x faster
Pulseearly access
Make your database real-time
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Docs
Developer
Get Started
Tutorials
Playground
Prisma Examples
Prisma in your Stack
Support
Ecosystem
Community
Data Guide
Prisma
Playground
Use Cases
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
About
Blog
Careers
Events
Causes

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Prisma Data Platform / Classic Projects / Platform / Troubleshooting

Cannot change the database of an environment

Problem

When you create an environment, you set a database connection string and select a Data Proxy region for it. After the platform creates the environment, you cannot change the database of the environment or the Data Proxy region.

Solution

If you need to use a new database for a project, you can create a new environment and configure the new database for it as well as select a different Data Proxy region.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AcceleratePreview
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.