Cannot change the database of an environment
Problem
When you create an environment, you set a database connection string and select a Data Proxy region for it. After the platform creates the environment, you cannot change the database of the environment or the Data Proxy region.
Solution
If you need to use a new database for a project, you can create a new environment and configure the new database for it as well as select a different Data Proxy region.
