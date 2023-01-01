An organization is an organizational unit that allows you to group projects and team members together. Within an organization, you can: Create multiple Projects

Invite multiple team members

View combined usage statistics for projects associated with the organization

Set up billing When you first sign up for Cloud Projects, an organization will be created named "Personal Organization" automatically with a single associated project. Users may create and be associated with many organizations at once, however a user must belong to at least one organization.

View your organizations When you first open the Cloud Projects platform, you will land on your default organization’s Overview page. To view the other organizations you are associated with, click the dropdown on the top right of the main view. Clicking an organization on this list will switch your selected organization to the new selection and navigate you into that organization’s Overview page. This view provides access to the organization’s Projects, Usage, Billing, Team and Settings. You can also find a list of organizations in your profile page under the Organizations. Here you will see a table of all of the organizations your account is associated with. Each row contains: The name of the organization

The number of members associated with the organization

The number of projects associated with the organization

A list of actions you can perform on the organization

Create an organization You can create a new organization from two different locations. The first location can be found in the organization dropdown on the top left of the page where you will find a New organization option. The second location is in your account’s profile page under the Organizations tab where you will find a New organization button. Clicking either option will open a panel prompting you for a name for the new organization. After filling in the name and clicking Create organization, the new organization will be created and you will be automatically redirected to the new organization’s Overview page.

Settings An organization’s settings may be updated from that organization’s Settings view. Here, you can change the organization’s name by filling out the Organization name text box and clicking Update. Delete an organization Within the Settings view of an organization’s page, you have the option to delete an organization under the Delete organization subsection. Clicking the Delete organization button will trigger a prompt that asks if you are sure you want to delete the organization. Clicking the new Delete organization button inside of that prompt will delete the organization. Deleting an organization will also delete any associated projects, as well as revoke access from all team members associated with that organization. You cannot recover a deleted organization or any of the projects associated with a deleted organization. You must be associated with at least one organization. Because of this, you may not delete your last organization.

Projects The Overview section of an organization’s page displays all of the projects associated with that organization. Each listing contains: The project’s name

When the project was created

A signifier that reads either "DB NOT CONFIGURED" or "DB CONFIGURED" depending on whether or not a database has been connected to a product such as Accelerate or Pulse within the project Clicking any of the projects on this screen will take you to that project’s Dashboard page, where you can view the details of that project and configure its settings. For more information about projects and how to set them up, see the projects section.

Usage Cloud Projects groups usage statistics at the organization level. These statistics may be viewed in the Usage tab of an organization page. This page will show the combined usage statistics of all of the projects associated with that organization. Specifically, it will display the usage statistics related to products such as Accelerate and Pulse. For now, there is no filtering available on this view. We will soon add the ability to filter by date and by project, which will allow you to view usage per-project.

Billing Cloud projects are free during Early access.

We are currently working on pricing so adopting our products is effective and cost efficient, and there will always be a free tier.

Team Within each organization you can set up a team by inviting members via their email address. Within the Team tab of the organization’s page, you will see a list of team members as well as an option to invite new members. Invite team members To invite new members to your organization’s team, click the Invite team member button on the top right of the Team tab. Clicking that button will open a panel that prompts you for the email address of the person you wish to invite. You may only invite users who already have an account on Prisma Cloud Projects associated with that email. After filling out the email address field and clicking Invite team member, the new member will be added to the list with the Admin role. Currently, there is only one role, Admin, which is applied to every team member by default. More roles with fine-grained permissions will be made available soon. Remove team members Team members can be removed from the team from the members table within the Team tab of an organization. Under the Action column on the table you will find a trash symbol. Clicking this symbol will open a panel asking if you are sure you want to remove the team member. Clicking Remove team member will remove the member.

Roles Currently, there is only one role, Admin, which is applied to every team member by default. More roles with fine-grained permissions will be made available soon.