Maturity levels
Prisma releases updates to Prisma Data Platform multiple times per week, as opposed to the Prisma ORM that we release on a set schedule every few weeks. This is why we consider the lifecycle and process for maturing features in Prisma Data Platform differently.
You can check out the releases and maturity process for the Prisma ORM for further details.
Early Access
If a feature on the Prisma Data Platform is labeled as Early Access:
- We have validated a problem and are considering a solution to it but are not certain whether that solution is complete or a perfect fit.
- We want to gather more feedback and adjust the solution as necessary, knowing that users are prepared for significant breaking changes
- We reserve ourselves the right to throttle or remove access to a feature in Early Access to preserve the stability of the platform, or enforcing its use to stay within the scope defined in our Terms of Service.
As always, your feedback in our Slack or Discord is invaluable to shape the design of the features. This will help us ensure that they can solve your problems in the best way possible.
Preview
If a feature on the Prisma Data Platform is labeled as Preview:
- We have refined the software based on the valuable feedback we obtained during the Early Access phase.
- We developed the feature further, bringing it closer to the final version, though it's not completely ready for production usage.
- We have lifted the invite gate, so users no longer need an invitation to access the feature. Users just need to sign up to gain access.
- We have increased the stability of the software compared to the Early Access phase. While there might still be some issues, they should be less frequent and less critical.
- We use the Preview phase as a final stress test to ensure the product is ready for heavy production workloads.
We recommend testing the product in a staging environment and welcome any feedback in our Slack or Discord. This will assist us in improving the product for its final release.
General Availability
If a feature in the Prisma Data Platform is Generally Available:
- The solution has undergone extensive testing and, based on significant feedback, is deemed stable and ready for production use cases.