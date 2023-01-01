prisma_logo
Prisma Data Platform / Projects

Delete a project

If you no longer need a project in the Prisma Data Platform, you can delete it from the project settings.

Prerequisites and considerations

Steps

  1. In the upper left, click your project name and select Project settings. Prisma Data Platform - Delete project - Open project settings
  2. On the Settings tab, click Delete Project.
  3. Click Delete in the confirmation box.

Result

The project is deleted from the Prisma Data Platform. The database and repository associated with the project are not affected by the deletion.

