On this page

How to write guides for Prisma ORM

This guide shows you how to write guides for Prisma ORM documentation. It covers the required structure, formatting, and style conventions to ensure consistency across all guides. You'll learn about frontmatter requirements, section organization, and writing style.

Before writing a guide, make sure you have:

A clear understanding of the topic you're writing about

Access to the Prisma documentation repository

Familiarity with Markdown and MDX

Knowledge of the target audience for your guide

Every guide must include the following frontmatter at the top of the file:

---

title: 'How to [do something] with Prisma ORM'

metaTitle: 'How to [do something] with Prisma ORM'

description: 'Learn how to [do something] with Prisma ORM'

sidebar_label: '[Concise Label]'

image: '/img/guides/[guide-name]-cover.png'

---



title : Should be action-oriented and start with "How to"

: Should be action-oriented and start with "How to" metaTitle : Usually matches the title, used for SEO

: Usually matches the title, used for SEO description : A one-sentence summary starting with "Learn how to", used for SEO

: A one-sentence summary starting with "Learn how to", used for SEO sidebar_label : A concise label for the sidebar navigation

: A concise label for the sidebar navigation image : A unique header image for social media sharing (coordinate with the design team)

All frontmatter fields should be in sentence case, except for image .

Introduction Brief overview of what the guide covers

What the reader will learn/accomplish

Link to any example repositories or related resources Prerequisites Required software/tools with version numbers

Required knowledge/experience

Any necessary accounts or access Main content sections Numbered steps for procedural guides (e.g., "1. Set up the project")

Clear hierarchy with H2 ( ## ) for main sections

) for main sections H3 ( ### ) for subsections

) for subsections Each step should build on previous steps Next steps What to do after completing the guide

Related guides or documentation

Links to additional resources

Community resources (e.g., Discord)

Write in a clear, conversational tone

Use active voice and present tense

Address the reader directly using "you"

Use first person plural ("we") when guiding the reader through steps

Avoid jargon and explain technical terms

Be concise but thorough

Include complete, runnable code examples

Use syntax highlighting with language specification

Include file paths in code block metadata

Use comments to explain complex parts

Show both the problem and solution when applicable

Example:

src/index.ts



import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'





const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )



Use backticks for: File names: `schema.prisma` Directory names: `prisma/` Code elements: `PrismaClient` Commands: `npx prisma generate`

Use admonitions for important notes, warnings, tips, etc.: :::note

Important information goes here

:::



for important notes, warnings, tips, etc.: Use proper heading hierarchy (never skip levels)

Include line numbers in longer code blocks

Use tabbed content for alternative approaches

Migration guides follow a specific pattern, as seen in guides like Migrate from Sequelize and Migrate from Mongoose:

Clear introduction explaining the migration path Prerequisites specific to both ORMs Step-by-step migration process Code comparison between ORMs Practical examples of common operations

Integration guides, like Using Prisma ORM with Cloudflare D1, focus on:

Setup and configuration Platform-specific considerations Step-by-step implementation Deployment instructions Platform-specific best practices

Keep it focused Each guide should cover one main topic

Break complex topics into multiple guides

Link to related guides instead of duplicating content Show don't tell Include practical, real-world examples

Provide complete, working code samples

Explain why certain approaches are recommended Consider the context Explain prerequisites clearly

Don't assume prior knowledge

Link to foundational concepts within or outside of our docs when needed Maintain consistency Follow the established guide structure

Use consistent terminology

Match the style of existing guides Think about maintenance Use version numbers where appropriate

Avoid time-sensitive references

Consider future updates when structuring content

After reading this guide, you can:

Start writing your own guide using the provided structure

Review existing guides for reference

Request a unique header image for your guide

Submit your guide for review

For more information and updates: