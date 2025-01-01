On this page

How to migrate from Mongoose to Prisma ORM

This guide shows you how to migrate your application from Mongoose to Prisma ORM. We'll use an extended version of the Mongoose Express example as a sample project to demonstrate the migration steps.

You can learn how Prisma ORM compares to Mongoose on the Prisma ORM vs Mongoose page.

Before starting this guide, make sure you have:

A Mongoose project you want to migrate

Node.js installed (version 18 or higher)

MongoDB database

Basic familiarity with Mongoose and Express.js

The steps for migrating from Mongoose to Prisma ORM are always the same, no matter what kind of application or API layer you're building:

Install the Prisma CLI Introspect your database Install and generate Prisma Client Gradually replace your Mongoose queries with Prisma Client

These steps apply whether you're building a REST API (e.g., with Express, Koa, or NestJS), a GraphQL API (e.g., with Apollo Server, TypeGraphQL, or Nexus), or any other kind of application that uses Mongoose for database access.

Create a new Prisma schema file:

npx prisma init --datasource-provider mongodb



This command creates:

A new directory called prisma that contains a schema.prisma file; your Prisma schema specifies your database connection and models

that contains a file; your Prisma schema specifies your database connection and models .env : A dotenv file at the root of your project (if it doesn't already exist), used to configure your database connection URL as an environment variable

The Prisma schema currently looks as follows:

prisma/schema.prisma







datasource db {

provider = "mongodb"

url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" )

}



generator client {

provider = "prisma-client-js"

}



tip For an optimal development experience when working with Prisma ORM, refer to editor setup to learn about syntax highlighting, formatting, auto-completion, and many more cool features.

Update the DATABASE_URL in the .env file with your MongoDB connection string:

DATABASE_URL="mongodb://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE"



warning MongoDB is a schemaless database. To incrementally adopt Prisma ORM in your project, ensure your database is populated with sample data. Prisma ORM introspects a MongoDB schema by sampling data stored and inferring the schema from the data in the database.

Run Prisma's introspection to create the Prisma schema from your existing database:

npx prisma db pull



This will create a schema.prisma file with your database schema.

prisma/schema.prisma

type UsersProfile {

bio String

}



model categories {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

v Int @map ( "__v" )

name String

}



model posts {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

v Int @map ( "__v" )

author String @db . ObjectId

categories String [ ] @db . ObjectId

content String

published Boolean

title String

}



model users {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

v Int @map ( "__v" )

email String @unique ( map : "email_1" )

name String

profile UsersProfile ?

}



MongoDB doesn't support relations between different collections. However, you can create references between documents using the ObjectId field type or from one document to many using an array of ObjectIds in the collection. The reference will store id(s) of the related document(s). You can use the populate() method that Mongoose provides to populate the reference with the data of the related document.

Update the 1-n relationship between posts <-> users as follows:

Rename the existing author reference in the posts model to authorId and add the @map("author") attribute

reference in the model to and add the attribute Add the author relation field in the posts model and it's @relation attribute specifying the fields and references

relation field in the model and it's attribute specifying the and Add the posts relation in the users model

Your schema should now look like this:

schema.prisma

type UsersProfile {

bio String

}



model categories {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

v Int @map ( "__v" )

name String

}



model posts {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

title String

content String

published Boolean

v Int @map ( "__v" )

author String @db . ObjectId

author users @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId String @map ( "author" ) @db . ObjectId



categories String [ ] @db . ObjectId

}



model users {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

v Int @map ( "__v" )

email String @unique ( map : "email_1" )

name String

profile UsersProfile ?

posts posts [ ]

}



Then, update the m-n between posts <-> categories references as follows:

Rename the categories field to categoryIds and map it using @map("categories") in the posts model

field to and map it using in the model Add a new categories relation field in the posts model

relation field in the model Add the postIds scalar list field in the categories model

scalar list field in the model Add the posts relation in the categories model

relation in the model Add a relation scalar on both models

Add the @relation attribute specifying the fields and references arguments on both sides

Your schema should now look like this:

schema.prisma

type UsersProfile {

bio String

}



model categories {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

v Int @map ( "__v" )

name String

posts posts [ ] @relation ( fields: [ postIds ] , references: [ id ] )

postIds String [ ] @db . ObjectId

}



model posts {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

title String

content String

published Boolean

v Int @map ( "__v" )



author users @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

authorId String @map ( "author" ) @db . ObjectId



categories String [ ] @db . ObjectId

categories categories [ ] @relation ( fields: [ categoryIds ] , references: [ id ] )

categoryIds String [ ] @map ( "categories" ) @db . ObjectId

}



model users {

id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId

v Int @map ( "__v" )

email String @unique ( map : "email_1" )

name String

profile UsersProfile ?

posts posts [ ]

}



Install the Prisma Client package:

npm install @prisma/client



After installing the Prisma Client package, generate Prisma Client:

npx prisma generate



Start replacing your Mongoose queries with Prisma Client. Here's an example of how to convert some common queries:

Mongoose

Prisma Client

const user = await User . findById ( id ) ;





const user = await User . create ( {

email : 'alice@prisma.io' ,

name : 'Alice'

} ) ;





await User . findByIdAndUpdate ( id , {

name : 'New name'

} ) ;





await User . findByIdAndDelete ( id ) ;



const user = await prisma . user . findUnique ( {

where : { id }

} ) ;





const user = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

email : 'alice@prisma.io' ,

name : 'Alice'

}

} ) ;





await prisma . user . update ( {

where : { id } ,

data : { name : 'New name' }

} ) ;





await prisma . user . delete ( {

where : { id }

} ) ;



Update your Express controllers to use Prisma Client. For example, here's how to update a user controller:

import { prisma } from '../client'



export class UserController {

async create ( req : Request , res : Response ) {

const { email , name } = req . body



const result = await prisma . user . create ( {

data : {

email ,

name ,

} ,

} )



return res . json ( result )

}

}



Now that you've migrated to Prisma ORM, you can:

Add more complex queries using Prisma's powerful query API

Set up Prisma Studio for database management

Implement database monitoring

Add automated tests using Prisma's testing utilities

