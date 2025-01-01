Skip to main content

How to migrate from Mongoose to Prisma ORM

Introduction

This guide shows you how to migrate your application from Mongoose to Prisma ORM. We'll use an extended version of the Mongoose Express example as a sample project to demonstrate the migration steps.

You can learn how Prisma ORM compares to Mongoose on the Prisma ORM vs Mongoose page.

Prerequisites

Before starting this guide, make sure you have:

  • A Mongoose project you want to migrate
  • Node.js installed (version 18 or higher)
  • MongoDB database
  • Basic familiarity with Mongoose and Express.js

1. Prepare for migration

1.1. Understand the migration process

The steps for migrating from Mongoose to Prisma ORM are always the same, no matter what kind of application or API layer you're building:

  1. Install the Prisma CLI
  2. Introspect your database
  3. Install and generate Prisma Client
  4. Gradually replace your Mongoose queries with Prisma Client

These steps apply whether you're building a REST API (e.g., with Express, Koa, or NestJS), a GraphQL API (e.g., with Apollo Server, TypeGraphQL, or Nexus), or any other kind of application that uses Mongoose for database access.

1.2. Set up Prisma configuration

Create a new Prisma schema file:

npx prisma init --datasource-provider mongodb

This command creates:

  • A new directory called prisma that contains a schema.prisma file; your Prisma schema specifies your database connection and models
  • .env: A dotenv file at the root of your project (if it doesn't already exist), used to configure your database connection URL as an environment variable

The Prisma schema currently looks as follows:

prisma/schema.prisma
// This is your Prisma schema file,
// learn more about it in the docs: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schema

datasource db {
  provider = "mongodb"
  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
}

generator client {
  provider = "prisma-client-js"
}

tip

For an optimal development experience when working with Prisma ORM, refer to editor setup to learn about syntax highlighting, formatting, auto-completion, and many more cool features.

Update the DATABASE_URL in the .env file with your MongoDB connection string:

DATABASE_URL="mongodb://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE"

2. Migrate the database schema

2.1. Introspect your database

warning

MongoDB is a schemaless database. To incrementally adopt Prisma ORM in your project, ensure your database is populated with sample data. Prisma ORM introspects a MongoDB schema by sampling data stored and inferring the schema from the data in the database.

Run Prisma's introspection to create the Prisma schema from your existing database:

npx prisma db pull

This will create a schema.prisma file with your database schema.

prisma/schema.prisma
type UsersProfile {
  bio String
}

model categories {
  id   String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  v    Int    @map("__v")
  name String
}

model posts {
  id         String   @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  v          Int      @map("__v")
  author     String   @db.ObjectId
  categories String[] @db.ObjectId
  content    String
  published  Boolean
  title      String
}

model users {
  id      String        @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  v       Int           @map("__v")
  email   String        @unique(map: "email_1")
  name    String
  profile UsersProfile?
}

2.2. Update relations

MongoDB doesn't support relations between different collections. However, you can create references between documents using the ObjectId field type or from one document to many using an array of ObjectIds in the collection. The reference will store id(s) of the related document(s). You can use the populate() method that Mongoose provides to populate the reference with the data of the related document.

Update the 1-n relationship between posts <-> users as follows:

  • Rename the existing author reference in the posts model to authorId and add the @map("author") attribute
  • Add the author relation field in the posts model and it's @relation attribute specifying the fields and references
  • Add the posts relation in the users model

Your schema should now look like this:

schema.prisma
type UsersProfile {
  bio String
}

model categories {
  id   String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  v    Int    @map("__v")
  name String
}

model posts {
  id        String  @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  title     String
  content   String
  published Boolean
  v         Int     @map("__v")
  author   String   @db.ObjectId
  author   users  @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId String @map("author") @db.ObjectId

  categories String[] @db.ObjectId
}

model users {
  id      String        @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  v       Int           @map("__v")
  email   String        @unique(map: "email_1")
  name    String
  profile UsersProfile?
  posts   posts[]
}

Then, update the m-n between posts <-> categories references as follows:

  • Rename the categories field to categoryIds and map it using @map("categories") in the posts model
  • Add a new categories relation field in the posts model
  • Add the postIds scalar list field in the categories model
  • Add the posts relation in the categories model
  • Add a relation scalar on both models
  • Add the @relation attribute specifying the fields and references arguments on both sides

Your schema should now look like this:

schema.prisma
type UsersProfile {
  bio String
}

model categories {
  id   String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  v    Int    @map("__v")
  name String
  posts    posts[]  @relation(fields: [postIds], references: [id])
  postIds String[] @db.ObjectId
}

model posts {
  id        String  @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  title     String
  content   String
  published Boolean
  v         Int     @map("__v")

  author   users  @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
  authorId String @map("author") @db.ObjectId

  categories  String[] @db.ObjectId
  categories  categories[] @relation(fields: [categoryIds], references: [id])
  categoryIds String[] @map("categories") @db.ObjectId
}

model users {
  id      String        @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId
  v       Int           @map("__v")
  email   String        @unique(map: "email_1")
  name    String
  profile UsersProfile?
  posts   posts[]
}

3. Update your application code

3.1. Install Prisma Client

Install the Prisma Client package:

npm install @prisma/client

After installing the Prisma Client package, generate Prisma Client:

npx prisma generate

3.2. Replace Mongoose queries

Start replacing your Mongoose queries with Prisma Client. Here's an example of how to convert some common queries:

// Find one
const user = await User.findById(id);

// Create
const user = await User.create({
  email: 'alice@prisma.io',
  name: 'Alice'
});

// Update
await User.findByIdAndUpdate(id, { 
  name: 'New name' 
});

// Delete
await User.findByIdAndDelete(id);

3.3. Update your controllers

Update your Express controllers to use Prisma Client. For example, here's how to update a user controller:

import { prisma } from '../client'

export class UserController {
  async create(req: Request, res: Response) {
    const { email, name } = req.body
    
    const result = await prisma.user.create({
      data: {
        email,
        name,
      },
    })
    
    return res.json(result)
  }
}

Next steps

Now that you've migrated to Prisma ORM, you can:

  • Add more complex queries using Prisma's powerful query API
  • Set up Prisma Studio for database management
  • Implement database monitoring
  • Add automated tests using Prisma's testing utilities

For more information and updates: