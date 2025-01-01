On this page

How to use Prisma ORM with SolidStart 10 min

Prisma ORM streamlines database access with type-safe queries and a smooth developer experience. SolidStart, a modern framework for building reactive web apps with SolidJS, pairs well with Prisma and Postgres to create a clean and scalable full-stack architecture.

In this guide, you'll learn how to integrate Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database in a SolidStart project from scratch. You can find a complete example of this guide on GitHub .

Before getting started, make sure you have the following installed:

Node.js 18+ installed

Begin by creating a new SolidStart app. In your terminal, run:

npm init solid@latest



info Use the following options when prompted: Project name: my-solid-prisma-app (or any name you prefer)

(or any name you prefer) Is this a SolidStart project: yes

Template: bare

Use TypeScript: yes

Next, navigate into your new project, install dependencies, and start the development server:

cd my-solid-prisma-app

npm install

npm run dev



Once the dev server is running, open http://localhost:3000 in your browser. You should see the SolidStart welcome screen.

Let's clean up the default UI by editing the app.tsx file and replacing the header:

src/app.tsx

import { createSignal } from "solid-js" ;

import "./app.css" ;



export default function App ( ) {

const [ count , setCount ] = createSignal ( 0 ) ;



return (

< main >

< h1 > SolidStart + Prisma < / h1 >

< h1 > Hello world ! < / h1 >

< button class = "increment" onClick = { ( ) => setCount ( count ( ) + 1 ) } type = "button" >

Clicks : { count ( ) }

< / button >

< p >

Visit { " " }

< a href = "https://start.solidjs.com" target = "_blank" >

start . solidjs . com

< / a > { " " }

to learn how to build SolidStart apps .

< / p >

< / main >

) ;

}



Your app.tsx file should now look like this:

src/app.tsx

import "./app.css" ;



export default function App ( ) {

return (

< main >

< h1 > SolidStart + Prisma < / h1 >

< / main >

) ;

}



To get started with Prisma, you'll need to install a few dependencies:

npm install prisma --save-dev

npm install tsx --save-dev

npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate



info If you're not using a Prisma Postgres database, you can skip @prisma/extension-accelerate .

Once installed, initialize Prisma in your project:

npx prisma init --db



This will create:

A prisma/ directory with a schema.prisma file

directory with a file A .env file with a DATABASE_URL already set

Open the prisma/schema.prisma file and add the following models:

prisma/schema.prisma

model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

email String @unique

name String ?

posts Post [ ]

}



model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

published Boolean @default ( false )

authorId Int

author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] )

}



This creates two models: User and Post , with a one-to-many relationship between them.

Now, run the following command to create the database tables and generate the Prisma Client:

npx prisma migrate dev --name init



Let's add some seed data to populate the database with sample users and posts.

Create a new file called seed.ts in the prisma/ directory:

prisma/seed.ts

import { PrismaClient , Prisma } from "@prisma/client" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;



const userData : Prisma . UserCreateInput [ ] = [

{

name : "Alice" ,

email : "alice@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Join the Prisma Discord" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/discord" ,

published : true ,

} ,

{

title : "Prisma on YouTube" ,

content : "https://pris.ly/youtube" ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

{

name : "Bob" ,

email : "bob@prisma.io" ,

posts : {

create : [

{

title : "Follow Prisma on Twitter" ,

content : "https://www.twitter.com/prisma" ,

published : true ,

} ,

] ,

} ,

} ,

] ;



export async function main ( ) {

for ( const u of userData ) {

await prisma . user . create ( { data : u } ) ;

}

}



main ( ) ;



Now, tell Prisma how to run this script by updating your package.json :

package.json

"prisma" : {

"seed" : "tsx prisma/seed.ts"

}



Run the seed script:

npx prisma db seed



And open Prisma Studio to inspect your data:

npx prisma studio



At the root of your project, create a new lib folder and a prisma.ts file inside it:

mkdir -p lib && touch lib/prisma.ts



Add the following code to create a Prisma Client instance:

lib/prisma.ts

import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client" ;

import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate" ;



const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



export default prisma ;



info If you're not using Prisma Postgres, remove .$extends(withAccelerate()) .

Now, let's fetch data from the database using an API route.

Create a new file at src/routes/api/users.ts :

src/routes/api/users.ts

import prisma from "../../lib/prisma" ;



export async function GET ( ) {

const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

include : {

posts : true ,

} ,

} ) ;

return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( users ) , {

headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } ,

} ) ;

}



In your app.tsx file, use createResource to fetch data from your new API route:

src/app.tsx

import "./app.css" ;

import { createResource } from "solid-js" ;

import { User , Post } from "@prisma/client" ;



type UserWithPosts = User & {

posts : Post [ ] ;

} ;



const fetchUsers = async ( ) => {

const res = await fetch ( "http://localhost:3000/api/users" ) ;

return res . json ( ) ;

} ;



export default function App ( ) {

const [ users , { mutate , refetch } ] = createResource < UserWithPosts [ ] > ( fetchUsers ) ;



return (

< main >

< h1 > SolidStart + Prisma < / h1 >

< / main >

) ;

}



info createResource is a SolidJS hook for managing async data. It tracks loading and error states automatically. Learn more .

To show the users and their posts, use SolidJS's <For> component:

src/app.tsx

import "./app.css" ;

import { createResource , For } from "solid-js" ;

import { User , Post } from "@prisma/client" ;



type UserWithPosts = User & {

posts : Post [ ] ;

} ;



const fetchUsers = async ( ) => {

const res = await fetch ( "http://localhost:3000/api/users" ) ;

return res . json ( ) ;

} ;



export default function App ( ) {

const [ users , { mutate , refetch } ] =

createResource < UserWithPosts [ ] > ( fetchUsers ) ;



return (

< main >

< h1 > SolidJS + Prisma < / h1 >

< For each = { users ( ) ?? [ ] } >

{ ( user ) => (

< div >

< h3 > { user . name } < / h3 >

< For each = { user . posts } > { ( post ) => < p > { post . title } < / p > } < / For >

< / div >

) }

< / For >

< / main >

) ;

}



info <For> loops through an array reactively. Think of it like .map() in React. Learn more

Use SolidJS's <Show> component to handle loading and error conditions:

src/app.tsx

import "./app.css" ;

import { createResource , For , Show } from "solid-js" ;

import { User , Post } from "@prisma/client" ;



type UserWithPosts = User & {

posts : Post [ ] ;

} ;



const fetchUsers = async ( ) => {

const res = await fetch ( "http://localhost:3000/api/users" ) ;

return res . json ( ) ;

} ;



export default function App ( ) {

const [ users , { mutate , refetch } ] =

createResource < UserWithPosts [ ] > ( fetchUsers ) ;



return (

< main >

< h1 > SolidJS + Prisma < / h1 >

< Show when = { ! users . loading } fallback = { < p > Loading ... < / p > } >

< Show when = { ! users . error } fallback = { < p > Error loading data < / p > } >

< For each = { users ( ) } >

{ ( user ) => (

< div >

< h3 > { user . name } < / h3 >

< For each = { user . posts } > { ( post ) => < p > { post . title } < / p > } < / For >

< / div >

) }

< / For >

< / Show >

< / Show >

< / main >

) ;

}



info <Show> conditionally renders content. It's similar to an if statement. Learn more

Now that you have a working SolidStart app connected to a Prisma Postgres database, you can:

Extend your Prisma schema with more models and relationships

Add create/update/delete routes and forms

Explore authentication, validation, and optimistic updates