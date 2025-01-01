On this page

How to use Prisma ORM with TanStack Start 10 min

Prisma ORM simplifies database interactions, and TanStack Start offers a robust framework for building modern React applications. Together with Prisma Postgres, they provide a seamless full-stack development experience with type-safe queries and efficient data management.

This guide will walk you through integrating Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database in a TanStack Start project from scratch.

Before starting this guide, ensure you have:

Node.js 18+ installed

A Prisma Postgres database (or any PostgreSQL database)

To begin, create a new TanStack Start project. In the directory where you'd like to create your project, run the following commands:

mkdir prisma-tanstack-start-demo

cd prisma-tanstack-start-demo

npm init -y



This will create a new folder called prisma-tanstack-start-demo , navigate into it, and initialize a new Node.js project.

Open the directory in your IDE and create a tsconfig.json file with the following configuration:

tsconfig.json

{

"compilerOptions" : {

"jsx" : "react-jsx" ,

"moduleResolution" : "Bundler" ,

"module" : "ESNext" ,

"target" : "ES2022" ,

"skipLibCheck" : true ,

"strictNullChecks" : true

}

}



We also need a .gitignore file, so let's set that up now:

.gitignore

node_modules

.env



Next, install TanStack Router and Vinxi, as TanStack Start currently requires them:

npm install @tanstack/react-start @tanstack/react-router vinxi



We also need React, the Vite React plugin, and TypeScript:

npm install react react-dom

npm install --save-dev @vitejs/plugin-react vite-tsconfig-paths

npm install --save-dev typescript @types/react @types/react-dom



Update your package.json to use Vinxi's CLI. Add "type": "module" and modify the scripts to use Vinxi's CLI:

package.json

{

"type" : "module" ,

"scripts" : {

"dev" : "vinxi dev" ,

"build" : "vinxi build" ,

"start" : "vinxi start"

}

}



Then, create and configure TanStack Start's app.config.ts file:

app.config.ts

import { defineConfig } from '@tanstack/react-start/config'

import tsConfigPaths from 'vite-tsconfig-paths'



export default defineConfig ( {

vite : {

plugins : [

tsConfigPaths ( {

projects : [ './tsconfig.json' ] ,

} ) ,

] ,

} ,

} )



For TanStack Start to function, we need four files in ~/app/ :

router.tsx (The router configuration)

(The router configuration) ssr.tsx (The server entry point)

(The server entry point) client.tsx (The client entry point)

(The client entry point) routes/__root.tsx (The root of the app)

router.tsx configures the application's main router with route definitions and settings:

app/router.tsx

import { createRouter as createTanStackRouter } from '@tanstack/react-router'

import { routeTree } from './routeTree.gen'



export function createRouter ( ) {

const router = createTanStackRouter ( {

routeTree ,

scrollRestoration : true ,

} )



return router

}



declare module '@tanstack/react-router' {

interface Register {

router : ReturnType < typeof createRouter >

}

}



note You should be seeing an error about routeTree.gen.ts not existing. This is expected. It will be generated when you run TanStack Start for the first time.

ssr.tsx allows us to know what routes and loaders we need to execute when the user hits a given route:

app/ssr.tsx

import {

createStartHandler ,

defaultStreamHandler ,

} from '@tanstack/react-start/server'

import { getRouterManifest } from '@tanstack/react-start/router-manifest'



import { createRouter } from './router'



export default createStartHandler ( {

createRouter ,

getRouterManifest ,

} ) ( defaultStreamHandler )



client.tsx initializes the client-side logic to handle routes in the browser:

app/client.tsx

import { hydrateRoot } from "react-dom/client" ;

import { StartClient } from "@tanstack/react-start/client" ;

import { createRouter } from "./router" ;



const router = createRouter ( ) ;



hydrateRoot ( document , < StartClient router = { router } / > ) ;



routes/__root.tsx defines the root route and global HTML layout for the entire application:

app/routes/__root.tsx

import type { ReactNode } from "react" ;

import {

Outlet ,

createRootRoute ,

HeadContent ,

Scripts ,

} from "@tanstack/react-router" ;



export const Route = createRootRoute ( {

head : ( ) => ( {

meta : [

{

charSet : "utf-8" ,

} ,

{

name : "viewport" ,

content : "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" ,

} ,

{

title : "Prisma TanStack Start Demo" ,

} ,

] ,

} ) ,

component : RootComponent ,

} ) ;



function RootComponent ( ) {

return (

< RootDocument >

< Outlet / >

< / RootDocument >

) ;

}



function RootDocument ( { children } : Readonly < { children : ReactNode } > ) {

return (

< html >

< head >

< HeadContent / >

< / head >

< body >

{ children }

< Scripts / >

< / body >

< / html >

) ;

}



Create one more file called index.tsx in app/routes/ :

app/routes/index.tsx

import { createFileRoute } from "@tanstack/react-router" ;



export const Route = createFileRoute ( "/" ) ( {

component : Home ,

} ) ;



function Home ( ) {

return (

< div >

< h1 > Posts < / h1 >

< / div >

) ;

}



Now, run:

npm run dev



This will generate the routeTree.gen.ts file and resolve any routing errors.

Your file tree should look like this:

.

├── app/

│ ├── routes/

│ │ ├── __root.tsx

│ │ └── index.tsx

│ ├── client.tsx

│ ├── router.tsx

│ ├── routeTree.gen.ts

│ └── ssr.tsx

├── .gitignore

├── app.config.ts

├── package-lock.json

├── package.json

└── tsconfig.json



Next, we need to install and set up Prisma ORM in our project. Let's start by installing the Prisma CLI.

To start, install the necessary dependencies. At the root of your project, run:

npm install prisma --save-dev



The Prisma CLI is now installed.

Now, run the following command and follow the prompts to set up Prisma:

npx prisma init --db



This command does the following:

Creates a prisma directory with a schema.prisma file.

directory with a file. Creates a Prisma Postgres database.

Creates a .env file containing the DATABASE_URL at the project root.

In schema.prisma , create a model for our Posts:

prisma/schema.prisma

model Post {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

title String

content String ?

}



To migrate your database, run:

npx prisma migrate dev --name init



This does three things:

Creates a new SQL migration file in the prisma/migrations directory.

directory. Executes the SQL migration file against the database.

Runs prisma generate under the hood, which installs the @prisma/client package and generates a tailored Prisma Client API based on your models.

To view your database, run:

npx prisma studio



Select the Post table and add a record.

info Instead of using Prisma Studio, you can seed your database with data using the following command. See Prisma Seed for more information.

We can't see the post in our app yet, so let's fix that.

Let's set up index.tsx to fetch the post we added to the database. First, import the necessary modules:

app/routes/index.tsx

import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client" ;

import { createServerFn } from "@tanstack/react-start" ;



Create an instance of the Prisma Client:

app/routes/index.tsx

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) ;



Create a server function using TanStack Start's createServerFn to fetch the posts from the database using .findMany() :

app/routes/index.tsx

const getPosts = createServerFn ( { method : "GET" } ) . handler ( async ( ) => {

return prisma . post . findMany ( ) ;

} ) ;



TanStack Start allows functions to run on load with loader functions in the createFileRoute function. Fetch the posts on load with this code:

app/routes/index.tsx

export const Route = createFileRoute ( "/" ) ( {

component : Home ,

loader : ( ) => {

return getPosts ( ) ;

} ,

} ) ;



Store the response from the loader in the main component using Route.useLoaderData() :

app/routes/index.tsx

function Home ( ) {

const posts = Route . useLoaderData ( ) ;



return (

< div >

< h1 > Posts < / h1 >

< / div >

) ;

}



Map over the posts and display them in a list:

app/routes/index.tsx

function Home ( ) {

const posts = Route . useLoaderData ( ) ;



return (

< div >

< h1 > Posts < / h1 >

< ul >

{ posts . map ( ( post ) => (

< li key = { post . id } >

< h3 > { post . title } < / h3 >

< p > { post . content } < / p >

< / li >

) ) }

< / ul >

< / div >

) ;

}



This setup will display the posts on your page, fetched directly from your database.

You've successfully integrated Prisma ORM with TanStack Start, creating a seamless full-stack application. Here are a few suggestions for what you can do next: