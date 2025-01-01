How to use Prisma ORM with TanStack Start
Introduction
Prisma ORM simplifies database interactions, and TanStack Start offers a robust framework for building modern React applications. Together with Prisma Postgres, they provide a seamless full-stack development experience with type-safe queries and efficient data management.
This guide will walk you through integrating Prisma ORM with a Prisma Postgres database in a TanStack Start project from scratch.
Prerequisites
Before starting this guide, ensure you have:
- Node.js 18+ installed
- A Prisma Postgres database (or any PostgreSQL database)
Step 1: Initialize Your TanStack Start Project
To begin, create a new TanStack Start project. In the directory where you'd like to create your project, run the following commands:
mkdir prisma-tanstack-start-demo
cd prisma-tanstack-start-demo
npm init -y
This will create a new folder called
prisma-tanstack-start-demo, navigate into it, and initialize a new Node.js project.
Open the directory in your IDE and create a
tsconfig.json file with the following configuration:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"jsx": "react-jsx",
"moduleResolution": "Bundler",
"module": "ESNext",
"target": "ES2022",
"skipLibCheck": true,
"strictNullChecks": true
}
}
We also need a
.gitignore file, so let's set that up now:
node_modules
.env
Next, install TanStack Router and Vinxi, as TanStack Start currently requires them:
npm install @tanstack/react-start @tanstack/react-router vinxi
We also need React, the Vite React plugin, and TypeScript:
npm install react react-dom
npm install --save-dev @vitejs/plugin-react vite-tsconfig-paths
npm install --save-dev typescript @types/react @types/react-dom
Update your
package.json to use Vinxi's CLI. Add
"type": "module" and modify the scripts to use Vinxi's CLI:
{
"type": "module",
"scripts": {
"dev": "vinxi dev",
"build": "vinxi build",
"start": "vinxi start"
}
}
Then, create and configure TanStack Start's
app.config.ts file:
import { defineConfig } from '@tanstack/react-start/config'
import tsConfigPaths from 'vite-tsconfig-paths'
export default defineConfig({
vite: {
plugins: [
tsConfigPaths({
projects: ['./tsconfig.json'],
}),
],
},
})
For TanStack Start to function, we need four files in
~/app/:
router.tsx(The router configuration)
ssr.tsx(The server entry point)
client.tsx(The client entry point)
routes/__root.tsx(The root of the app)
router.tsx configures the application's main router with route definitions and settings:
import { createRouter as createTanStackRouter } from '@tanstack/react-router'
import { routeTree } from './routeTree.gen'
export function createRouter() {
const router = createTanStackRouter({
routeTree,
scrollRestoration: true,
})
return router
}
declare module '@tanstack/react-router' {
interface Register {
router: ReturnType<typeof createRouter>
}
}
You should be seeing an error about
routeTree.gen.ts not existing. This is expected. It will be generated when you run TanStack Start for the first time.
ssr.tsx allows us to know what routes and loaders we need to execute when the user hits a given route:
import {
createStartHandler,
defaultStreamHandler,
} from '@tanstack/react-start/server'
import { getRouterManifest } from '@tanstack/react-start/router-manifest'
import { createRouter } from './router'
export default createStartHandler({
createRouter,
getRouterManifest,
})(defaultStreamHandler)
client.tsx initializes the client-side logic to handle routes in the browser:
import { hydrateRoot } from "react-dom/client";
import { StartClient } from "@tanstack/react-start/client";
import { createRouter } from "./router";
const router = createRouter();
hydrateRoot(document, <StartClient router={router} />);
routes/__root.tsx defines the root route and global HTML layout for the entire application:
import type { ReactNode } from "react";
import {
Outlet,
createRootRoute,
HeadContent,
Scripts,
} from "@tanstack/react-router";
export const Route = createRootRoute({
head: () => ({
meta: [
{
charSet: "utf-8",
},
{
name: "viewport",
content: "width=device-width, initial-scale=1",
},
{
title: "Prisma TanStack Start Demo",
},
],
}),
component: RootComponent,
});
function RootComponent() {
return (
<RootDocument>
<Outlet />
</RootDocument>
);
}
function RootDocument({ children }: Readonly<{ children: ReactNode }>) {
return (
<html>
<head>
<HeadContent />
</head>
<body>
{children}
<Scripts />
</body>
</html>
);
}
Create one more file called
index.tsx in
app/routes/:
import { createFileRoute } from "@tanstack/react-router";
export const Route = createFileRoute("/")({
component: Home,
});
function Home() {
return (
<div>
<h1>Posts</h1>
</div>
);
}
Now, run:
npm run dev
This will generate the
routeTree.gen.ts file and resolve any routing errors.
Your file tree should look like this:
.
├── app/
│ ├── routes/
│ │ ├── __root.tsx
│ │ └── index.tsx
│ ├── client.tsx
│ ├── router.tsx
│ ├── routeTree.gen.ts
│ └── ssr.tsx
├── .gitignore
├── app.config.ts
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
└── tsconfig.json
Step 2: Install and Configure Prisma ORM
Next, we need to install and set up Prisma ORM in our project. Let's start by installing the Prisma CLI.
2.1 Install Prisma ORM and Define Your Model
To start, install the necessary dependencies. At the root of your project, run:
npm install prisma --save-dev
The Prisma CLI is now installed.
Now, run the following command and follow the prompts to set up Prisma:
npx prisma init --db
This command does the following:
- Creates a
prismadirectory with a
schema.prismafile.
- Creates a Prisma Postgres database.
- Creates a
.envfile containing the
DATABASE_URLat the project root.
In
schema.prisma, create a model for our Posts:
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
}
To migrate your database, run:
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
This does three things:
- Creates a new SQL migration file in the
prisma/migrationsdirectory.
- Executes the SQL migration file against the database.
- Runs
prisma generateunder the hood, which installs the
@prisma/clientpackage and generates a tailored Prisma Client API based on your models.
To view your database, run:
npx prisma studio
Select the
Post table and add a record.
Instead of using Prisma Studio, you can seed your database with data using the following command. See Prisma Seed for more information.
We can't see the post in our app yet, so let's fix that.
2.2 Fetch and Display Data in
index.tsx
Let's set up
index.tsx to fetch the post we added to the database. First, import the necessary modules:
import { PrismaClient } from "@prisma/client";
import { createServerFn } from "@tanstack/react-start";
Create an instance of the Prisma Client:
const prisma = new PrismaClient();
Create a server function using TanStack Start's
createServerFn to fetch the posts from the database using
.findMany():
const getPosts = createServerFn({ method: "GET" }).handler(async () => {
return prisma.post.findMany();
});
TanStack Start allows functions to run on load with loader functions in the
createFileRoute function. Fetch the posts on load with this code:
export const Route = createFileRoute("/")({
component: Home,
loader: () => {
return getPosts();
},
});
Store the response from the loader in the main component using
Route.useLoaderData():
function Home() {
const posts = Route.useLoaderData();
return (
<div>
<h1>Posts</h1>
</div>
);
}
Map over the posts and display them in a list:
function Home() {
const posts = Route.useLoaderData();
return (
<div>
<h1>Posts</h1>
<ul>
{posts.map((post) => (
<li key={post.id}>
<h3>{post.title}</h3>
<p>{post.content}</p>
</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
);
}
This setup will display the posts on your page, fetched directly from your database.
Next Steps
You've successfully integrated Prisma ORM with TanStack Start, creating a seamless full-stack application. Here are a few suggestions for what you can do next:
- Expand your Prisma models to handle more complex data relationships.
- Implement additional CRUD operations to enhance your application's functionality.
- Explore more features of Prisma and TanStack Start to deepen your understanding.
- Check out Prisma Postgres to see how you can scale your application.