User and
Post are the canonical models that we use in our examples throughout the Prisma docs.
The
User and
Post data model
We chose the
User and
Post models for the following reasons:
- They do not require domain-specific knowledge.
- They are commonly used as an example in the ORM space. This makes them familiar for users coming from other tools.
- Consistent models make it easier for the reader when learning about different concepts, because there will be less context switching.
- Less decision making and cognitive overhead for the docs authors. Using the same models reduces decision fatigue and is one less thing to worry about when trying to explain concepts.
Naming conventions for tables and columns
- Format table names in PascalCase.
- Format column names in camelCase.
