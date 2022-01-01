prisma_logo
About / Prisma docs / Prisma docs style guide

Docs example data model

User and Post are the canonical models that we use in our examples throughout the Prisma docs.

The User and Post data model

We chose the User and Post models for the following reasons:

  • They do not require domain-specific knowledge.
  • They are commonly used as an example in the ORM space. This makes them familiar for users coming from other tools.
  • Consistent models make it easier for the reader when learning about different concepts, because there will be less context switching.
  • Less decision making and cognitive overhead for the docs authors. Using the same models reduces decision fatigue and is one less thing to worry about when trying to explain concepts.

Naming conventions for tables and columns

