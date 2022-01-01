Avoid words like "easy" and "just" Avoid words like "easy", "just", "simple", and "basic". If users have a hard time completing the task that is supposedly "easy," then they will question their abilities, or get aggravated by the docs. Consider using more specific descriptors. For example, when you say the phrase "deployment is easy," what do you really mean? Is it easy because it takes fewer steps than another option? If so, use the most specific descriptor possible, which in that case would be "this deployment method involves fewer steps than other options." For even more inclusive docs, avoid phrases that assume a reader’s experience or skill level, like "just deploy it and you’re done" or "for a refresher (referring to a completely different doc that someone may not have read)". Often, rephrasing results in stronger sentences that work in a wider range of contexts.

Avoid Latin terms These are problematic for non-first-language speakers, and some of them can be confusing even to native English speakers. For example: et al (use "and others")

etc. (use "and so on", or list all of the cases)

i.e. (use "in other words")

e.g. (use "such as" or "for example")

via (use "with" or other equivalent, as in "Now you can start to send queries with the generated Prisma Client API")

Avoid gerunds ("ing" verb forms) Avoid gerunds (the "ing" form of verbs). For example, use "Get started" instead of "Getting started". This guideline applies to headings and body text. Examples: Avoid Good Test the certificate using a browser Test the certificate with a browser Excluding fields Exclude fields If you are using Node.js version 18 or later... If you use Node.js version 18 or later... You can do this by rebuilding Prisma Client To do this, rebuild Prisma Client Note that nouns ending in "ing" are fine - for example "Tracing".

Avoid incomplete sentences before lists When you introduce a list, do not use an incomplete sentence. Use You can configure your schema in the following ways: Item 1

Item 2 Avoid You can: Item 1

Item 2

Referring to other parts of the docs Use the following terms: Page

Section

Records Refer to rows in the database as records. For example: "The following create query creates a single User record." Do not use: Entry

Row

Object

Model property Model property refers to the top-level PrismaClient properties that refer to models: const result = await prisma.user.findMany(...) // "user" model property const result = await prisma.post.findMany(...) // "post" model property

Version numbers Refer to version numbers as "version x.x.x"

When you compare version numbers, use "before" and "after" (or "later")

Do not use "lower" and "higher" This feature is in Preview in versions 3.5.0 and later. This feature is in Preview in v3.5.0 and higher. When you write about a specific version, make it clear what product you are referring to. For example, in the following sentence, version 3.11.1 might refer to Prisma or to MongoDB: This filter is available for MongoDB only in versions 3.11.1 and later. When the product is not clear from the context, explicitly mention the product name in front of the version number. This filter is available for MongoDB only in Prisma versions 3.11.1 and later. In deprecation notices, mention the deprecation version number but not the planned removal version number When you explain that a feature is deprecated, include the version number in which it was deprecated. However, plans change. To keep docs lean and accurate, do not mention the version in which Prisma plans to remove the feature. From v3.0.0, the `command name` command is deprecated. From v3.0.0, the `command name` command is deprecated. We plan to remove `command name` in v.4.0.0.

Abbreviate terms If you want to abbreviate a term, write it out fully first, then put the abbreviation in parentheses. After that, you can use the abbreviation for the rest of the page. For example, "In computer science, an abstract syntax tree (AST) is …". See also: Jargon

Avoid ambiguous English words Avoid the following common words in English, because they are ambiguous to many readers. Word to avoid Reason to avoid Use the following word instead As Can mean "because" or "at the same time as" "Because", or "At the same time", as appropriate Since (to mean "because") Can mean "after" (as in "since you upgraded") "Because" May Can mean "might" or "is permitted to" "Might" Should Can mean "ought to" or "might happen" "Must": "You must rebuild Prisma Client", or

Omit: "Rebuild Prisma Client." Once (to mean "when" or "after") Can mean "happens once" "When"

Avoid the constructions "click here" or "here" for link text. They are considered bad practice on the web. Read more in the [ Prisma docs ]( https://www.prisma.io/docs/ ) Read more in the Prisma docs [ here ]( https://www.prisma.io/docs/ ) If your link text is the title of the destination page, use sentence case: For more information, see [ Relation queries ]( /concepts/components/prisma-client/relation-queries ) . For more information, see [ Relation Queries ]( /concepts/components/prisma-client/relation-queries ) . When it is obvious what the link destination is (for example if you've explained the concept in the preceding sentence), then a very concise (and maintainable) way to provide a link to further information is as follows: [ Learn more ]( /concepts/components/prisma-client/relation-queries )

Specific terms "Preview" and "general availability" Use lower case for these. For "GA", the abbreviation of general availability, use all caps. We made composite types generally available in version 3.12.0. They were previously available in preview from version 3.10.0. We made composite types Generally Available in version 3.12.0. They were previously available in Preview from version 3.10.0. SQL Write "a SQL query", not "an SQL query". Example: "A SQL database...". Terminal window Use the term "terminal window". Do not use "command prompt" or "shell". Example: Open a terminal window. Prisma product and component names To be done: Tana would like the product/component names to be split out into a dedicated page or section. Use the following forms: The Prisma Data Platform (or just "PDP" - no definite article - after the first mention)

Prisma Client (not any variation of "the Client")

Prisma Schema

Prisma Migrate

Prisma CLI

Prisma Studio

Data Proxy (not Prisma Data Proxy)

Schema Viewer (in the Prisma Data Platform UI) Do not abbreviate any of these names, except where noted above.