ORM releases and maturity levels

A release can include products or features at different maturity levels. Maturity level describes a product or feature's completeness and what users can expect in terms of breaking changes.

Note : As of version 2.13.0 , 'Experimental' is no longer part of the product maturity scale.

We don't recommend using Early Access features or products in production.

If a feature or product is Early Access :

Preview

If a feature or product is a Preview:

We have validated the feature or product in terms of direction and surface.

Users can count on the feature or product and associated API to be mostly stable unless stated otherwise in the release notes and documentation.

There are no significant known issues, although minor bugs may exist.

We welcome feedback on these to make the solution stable as quickly as possible.

Previews are typically available behind a feature flag or require some form of opt-in (for example, by providing a --preview-feature flag in the CLI or adding them to a previewFeatures property in the generator block for Prisma Client in your Prisma schema).

We don't recommend using Preview features or products in production.

See also: All currently available Preview features.