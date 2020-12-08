This document describes the Prisma CLI commands, arguments, and options.
Commands
version ( -v)
The
version command outputs information about your current
prisma version, platform, and engine binaries.
Options
The
version command recognizes the following options to modify its behavior:
|Option
|Required
|Description
--json
|No
|Outputs version information in JSON format.
Examples
Output version information
$prisma version
Environment variables loaded from .envprisma : 2.21.0-dev.4@prisma/client : 2.21.0-dev.4Current platform : windowsQuery Engine : query-engine 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\query-engine-windows.exe)Migration Engine : migration-engine-cli 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\migration-engine-windows.exe)Format Binary : prisma-fmt 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\@prisma\engines\prisma-fmt-windows.exe)Default Engines Hash : 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860eStudio : 0.365.0
Output version information (
-v)
$prisma -v
Environment variables loaded from .envprisma : 2.21.0-dev.4@prisma/client : 2.21.0-dev.4Current platform : windowsQuery Engine : query-engine 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\query-engine-windows.exe)Migration Engine : migration-engine-cli 2fb8f444d9cdf7c0beee7b041194b42d7a9ce1e6 (at C:\Users\veroh\AppData\Roaming\npm\node_modules\@prisma\cli\migration-engine-windows.exe)Format Binary : prisma-fmt 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\@prisma\engines\prisma-fmt-windows.exe)Default Engines Hash : 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860eStudio : 0.365.0
Output version information as JSON
$prisma version --json
Environment variables loaded from .env{"prisma": "2.21.0-dev.4","@prisma/client": "2.21.0-dev.4","current-platform": "windows","query-engine": "query-engine 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\\@prisma\\engines\\query-engine-windows.exe)","migration-engine": "migration-engine-cli 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\\@prisma\\engines\\migration-engine-windows.exe)","format-binary": "prisma-fmt 60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e (at node_modules\\@prisma\\engines\\prisma-fmt-windows.exe)","default-engines-hash": "60ba6551f29b17d7d6ce479e5733c70d9c00860e","studio": "0.365.0"}
init
Bootstraps a fresh Prisma project within the current directory.
The
init command does not interpret any existing files. Instead, it creates a
prisma directory containing a bare-bones
schema.prisma file within your current directory.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--datasource-provider
|No
|Specifies the value for the
provider field in the
datasource block. Options are
sqlite,
postgresql,
mysql,
sqlserver,
mongodb and
cockroachdb.
postgresql
--url
|No
|Define a custom datasource url.
--generator-provider
|No
|Define the generator provider to use.
prisma-client-js
--preview-feature
|No
|Define the Preview features to use. To define multiple Preview features, you have to provide the flag multiple times for each Preview feature. See example
--output
|No
|Specifies the output location for the generated client.
node_modules/.prisma/client
Examples
Run
prisma init
$prisma init
✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.You can now open it in your favorite editor.Next steps:1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql, sqlite, sqlserver, mongodb or cockroachdb.3. Run prisma db pull to turn your database schema into a Prisma schema.4. Run prisma generate to generate Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.More information in our documentation:https://pris.ly/d/getting-started
Run
prisma init --datasource-provider sqlite
$prisma init --datasource-provider sqlite
The command output contains helpful information on how to use the generated files and begin using Prisma with your project.
Run
prisma init --preview-feature
$prisma init --preview-feature multiSchema
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["multiSchema"]}
$prisma init --preview-feature multiSchema --preview-feature metrics
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["multiSchema", "metrics"]}
Generated Assets
prisma/schema.prisma
An initial
schema.prisma file to define your schema in:
// This is your Prisma schema file,// learn more about it in the docs: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schemadatasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
.env
A file to define environment variables for your project:
# Environment variables declared in this file are automatically made available to Prisma.# See the documentation for more detail: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schema#using-environment-variables# Prisma supports the native connection string format for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQL Server, MongoDB and CockroachDB.# See the documentation for all the connection string options: https://pris.ly/d/connection-stringsDATABASE_URL="file:./dev.db"
Run
prisma init --url mysql://user:password@localhost:3306/mydb
$prisma init --url mysql://user:password@localhost:3306/mydb
The command output contains helpful information on how to use the generated files and begin using Prisma with your project.
Generated Assets
prisma/schema.prisma
A minimal
schema.prisma file to define your schema in:
// This is your Prisma schema file,// learn more about it in the docs: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schemadatasource db {provider = "mysql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
.env
A file to define environment variables for your project:
# Environment variables declared in this file are automatically made available to Prisma.# See the documentation for more detail: https://pris.ly/d/prisma-schema#using-environment-variables# Prisma supports the native connection string format for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, SQL Server, MongoDB and CockroachDB.# See the documentation for all the connection string options: https://pris.ly/d/connection-stringsDATABASE_URL="mysql://user:password@localhost:3306/mydb"
generate
The
generate command generates assets like Prisma Client based on the
generator and
data model blocks defined in your
prisma/schema.prisma file.
The
generate command is most often used to generate Prisma Client with the
prisma-client-js generator. This does three things:
- Searches the current directory and parent directories to find the applicable
npmproject. It will create a
package.jsonfile in the current directory if it cannot find one.
- Installs the
@prisma/clientinto the
npmproject if it is not already present.
- Inspects the current directory to find a Prisma schema file to process. It will then generate a customized Prisma Client for your project.
Prerequisites
To use the
generate command, you must add a generator definition in your
schema.prisma file. The
prisma-client-js generator, used to generate Prisma Client, can be added by including the following in your
schema.prisma file:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--data-proxy
|No
|The
generate command will generate Prisma Client for use with the Data Proxy. Mutually exclusive with
--accelerate and
--no-engine.
--accelerate
|No
|The
generate command will generate Prisma Client for use with Accelerate. Mutually exclusive with
--data-proxy and
--no-engine. Available in Prisma 5.1.0 and later.
--no-engine
|No
|The
generate command will generate Prisma Client without an accompanied engine for use with Data Proxy or Accelerate. Mutually exclusive with
--data-proxy and
--accelerate. Available in Prisma 5.2.0 and later.
--watch
|No
|The
generate command will continue to watch the
schema.prisma file and re-generate Prisma Client on file changes.
--data-proxy and
--accelerate are deprecated in favor of
--no-engine as Prisma Client no longer requires an option to work with Accelerate or Data Proxy. All options are available and work similarly, but we recommend
--no-engine as it prevents an engine from being downloaded which will greatly impact the size of apps deployed to serverless and edge functions.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired
schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma,
./prisma/schema.prisma
--generator
|No
|Specifies which generator to use to generate assets. This option may be provided multiple times to include multiple generators. By default, all generators in the target schema will be run.
Examples
Generate Prisma Client using the default
schema.prisma path
$prisma generate
✔ Generated Prisma Client to ./node_modules/.prisma/client in 61msYou can now start using Prisma Client in your code:import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'// or const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()Explore the full API: https://pris.ly/d/client
Generate Prisma Client using a non-default
schema.prisma path
$prisma generate --schema=./alternative/schema.prisma
Continue watching the
schema.prisma file for changes to automatically re-generate Prisma Client
$prisma generate --watch
Watching... /home/prismauser/prisma/prisma-play/prisma/schema.prisma✔ Generated Prisma Client to ./node_modules/.prisma/client in 45ms
Run the
generate command with only a specific generator
$prisma generate --generator client
Run the
generate command with multiple specific generators
$prisma generate --generator client --generator zod_schemas
Generated Assets
The
prisma-client-js generator creates a customized client for working with your database within the
./node_modules/.prisma/client directory by default - you can customize the output folder.
introspect
Deprecation warning
From Prisma 3.0.0 onwards, the
prisma introspect command is deprecated and replaced with the
prisma db pull command.
validate
Validates the Prisma Schema Language of the Prisma schema file.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired
schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma,
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Validate a schema without errors
$prisma validate
Validate a schema with validation errors
$prisma validate
format
Formats the Prisma schema file, which includes validating, formatting, and persisting the schema.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired
schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma,
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Validate a schema without errors
$prisma format
Formatting a schema with validation errors
$prisma format
debug
Prints information for debugging and bug reports.
This is available from version 5.6.0 and newer.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired
schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma,
./prisma/schema.prisma
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Example
$prisma debug
If you're using an older version of Prisma, you can use this command by running:
$npx prisma@latest debug
db db pull
The
db pull command connects to your database and adds Prisma models to your Prisma schema that reflect the current database schema.
Warning: The command will overwrite the current
schema.prisma file with the new schema. Some manual changes or customization can be lost. Be sure to back up your current
schema.prisma file (or commit your current state to version control to be able to revert any changes) before running
db pull if it contains important modifications.
Introspection with the
db pull command on the MongoDB connector samples the data instead of reading a schema.
Prerequisites
Before using the
db pull command, you must define a valid
datasource within your
schema.prisma file.
For example, the following
datasource defines a SQLite database file within the current directory:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:my-database.db"}
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--force
|No
|Force overwrite of manual changes made to schema. The generated schema will be based on the introspected schema only.
--print
|No
|Prints the created
schema.prisma to the screen instead of writing it to the filesystem.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired
schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma,
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Analyze the database and write its schema to the
schema.prisma file
$prisma db pull
Introspecting based on datasource defined in schema.prisma …✔ Wrote Prisma data model into schema.prisma in 38msRun prisma generate to generate Prisma Client.
Specify an alternative
schema.prisma file to read and write to
$prisma db pull --schema=./alternative/schema.prisma
Introspecting based on datasource defined in alternative/schema.prisma …✔ Wrote Prisma data model into alternative/schema.prisma in 60msRun prisma generate to generate Prisma Client.
Display the generated
schema.prisma file instead of writing it to the filesystem
$prisma db pull --print
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:./hello-prisma.db"}model User {email String @uniquename String?user_id Int @id @default(autoincrement())post Post[]profile Profile[]}model Post {content String?post_id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User? @relation(fields: [author_id], references: [user_id])author_id Int?}model Profile {bio String?profile_id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [user_id], references: [user_id])user_id Int @unique}
db push
The
db push command pushes the state of your Prisma schema file to the database without using migrations. It creates the database if the database does not exist.
This command is a good choice when you do not need to version schema changes, such as during prototyping and local development.
See also:
- Conceptual overview of
db pushand when to use it over Prisma Migrate
- Schema prototyping with
db push
Prerequisites
Before using the
db push command, you must define a valid datasource within your
schema.prisma file.
For example, the following
datasource defines a SQLite database file within the current directory:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:my-database.db"}
Options
|Options
|Required
|Description
--skip-generate
|No
|Skip generation of artifacts such as Prisma Client
--force-reset
|No
|Resets the database and then updates the schema - useful if you need to start from scratch due to unexecutable migrations.
--accept-data-loss
|No
|Ignore data loss warnings. This option is required if as a result of making the schema changes, data may be lost.
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Push the schema:
$prisma db push
Push the schema, accepting data loss:
$prisma db push --accept-data-loss
Push the schema with a custom schema location:
$prisma db push --schema=/tmp/schema.prisma
db seed
db seed changed from Preview to Generally Available (GA) in 3.0.1.
Options
|Options
|Required
|Description
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
--
|No
|Allows the use of custom arguments defined in a seed file
The
-- argument/ delimiter/ double-dash is available from version 4.15.0 or later.
Examples
$prisma db seed
db execute
The
db execute command is Generally Available in versions 3.13.0 and later. If you're using a version between 3.9.0 and 3.13.0, it is available behind a
--preview-feature CLI flag.
This command is currently not supported on MongoDB.
This command applies a SQL script to the database without interacting with the Prisma migrations table. The script takes two inputs:
- the SQL script, which can be provided either on standard input or in a file
- the data source, which can either be the URL of the data source or the path to your Prisma schema file
The output of the command is connector-specific, and is not meant for returning data, but only to report success or failure.
See also:
Prerequisites
Before using the
db execute command, if you do not use the
--url option you must define a valid
datasource within your
schema.prisma file.
For example, the following
datasource defines a SQLite database file within the current directory:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:my-database.db"}
Options
One of the following data source inputs is required:
|Options
|Description
--url
|URL of the data source to run the command on
--schema
|Path to a Prisma schema file, uses the URL in the
datasource block
One of the following script inputs is required:
|Options
|Description
--stdin
|Use the terminal standard input as the script to be executed
--file
|Path to a file. The content will be sent as the script to be executed
Other options:
|Options
|Required
|Description
--help
|No
|Displays the help message.
Examples
Take the content of a SQL file located at
./script.sqland execute it on the database specified by the URL in the
datasourceblock of your
schema.prismafile:$prisma db execute --file ./script.sql --schema schema.prisma
Take the SQL script from standard input and execute it on the database specified by the data source URL given in the
DATABASE_URLenvironment variable:$echo 'TRUNCATE TABLE dev;' | prisma db execute --stdin --url="$DATABASE_URL"
Prisma Migrate
Prisma Migrate changed from Preview to Generally Available (GA) in 2.19.0.
Does not apply for MongoDB
Instead of
migrate dev and related commands,
db push is used for MongoDB.
migrate dev
For use in development environments only, requires shadow database
The
migrate dev command:
- Reruns the existing migration history in the shadow database in order to detect schema drift (edited or deleted migration file, or a manual changes to the database schema)
- Applies pending migrations to the shadow database (for example, new migrations created by colleagues)
- Generates a new migration from any changes you made to the Prisma schema before running
migrate dev
- Applies all unapplied migrations to the development database and updates the
_prisma_migrationstable
- Triggers the generation of artifacts (for example, Prisma Client)
This command is not supported on MongoDB. Use
db push instead.
See also:
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--create-only
|No
|Creates a new migration based on the changes in the schema but does not apply that migration. Run
migrate dev to apply migration.
--skip-seed
|No
|Skip triggering seed
--skip-generate
|No
|Skip triggering generators (for example, Prisma Client)
--name /
-n
|No
|Name the migration (e.g.
prisma migrate dev --name added_job_title)
--help /
-h
|No
|Displays the help message
If a schema drift is detected while running
prisma migrate dev using
--create-only, you will be prompted to reset your database.
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--name
|No
|The name of the migration. If no name is provided, the CLI will prompt you.
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Apply all migrations, then create and apply any new migrations:
$prisma migrate dev
Apply all migrations and create a new migration if there are schema changes, but do not apply it:
$prisma migrate dev --create-only
migrate reset
For use in development environments only
This command:
- Drops the database/schema if possible, or performs a soft reset if the environment does not allow deleting databases/schemas
- Creates a new database/schema with the same name if the database/schema was dropped
- Applies all migrations
- Runs seed scripts
This command is not supported on MongoDB. Use
db push instead.
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--force
|No
|Skip the confirmation prompt
--skip-generate
|No
|Skip triggering generators (for example, Prisma Client)
--skip-seed
|No
|Skip triggering seed
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
$prisma migrate reset
migrate deploy
The
migrate deploy command applies all pending migrations, and creates the database if it does not exist. Primarily used in non-development environments. This command:
- Does not look for drift in the database or changes in the Prisma schema
- Does not reset the database or generate artifacts
- Does not rely on a shadow database
This command is not supported on MongoDB. Use
db push instead.
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
$prisma migrate deploy
migrate resolve
The
migrate resolve command allows you to solve migration history issues in production by marking a failed migration as already applied (supports baselining) or rolled back.
Note that this command can only be used with a failed migration. If you try to use it with a successful migration you will receive an error.
This command is not supported on MongoDB. Use
db push instead.
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--applied
|No*
|Record a specific migration as applied - for example
--applied "20201231000000_add_users_table"
--rolled-back
|No*
|Record a specific migration as rolled back - for example
--rolled-back "20201231000000_add_users_table"
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
You must specify either
--rolled-back or
--applied.
Examples
$prisma migrate resolve --applied 20201231000000_add_users_table
$prisma migrate resolve --rolled-back 20201231000000_add_users_table
migrate status
The
prisma migrate status command looks up the migrations in
./prisma/migrations/* folder and the entries in the
_prisma_migrations table and compiles information about the state of the migrations in your database.
This command is not supported on MongoDB. Use
db push instead.
For example:
Status3 migrations found in prisma/migrationsYour local migration history and the migrations table from your database are different:The last common migration is: 20201127134938_new_migrationThe migration have not yet been applied:20201208100950_test_migrationThe migrations from the database are not found locally in prisma/migrations:20201208100950_new_migration
In versions 4.3.0 and later,
prisma migrate status exits with exit code 1 in the following cases:
- a database connection error occurs
- there are migration files in the
migrationsdirectory that have not been applied to the database
- the migration history in the
migrationsdirectory has diverged from the state of the database
- no migration table is found
- failed migrations are found
Options
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
--help /
--h
|No
|Displays the help message
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
$prisma migrate status
migrate diff
The
migrate diff command is Generally Available in versions 3.13.0 and later. If you're using a version between 3.9.0 and 3.13.0, it is available behind a
--preview-feature CLI flag.
This command is only partially supported for MongoDB. See the command options below for details.
This command compares two database schema sources and outputs a description of a migration taking the first to the state of the second.
The output can be given either as a human-readable summary (the default) or an executable script.
The
migrate diff command can only compare database features that are supported by Prisma. If two databases differ only in unsupported features, such as views or triggers, then
migrate diff will not show any difference between them.
The format of the command is:
$prisma migrate diff --from-... <source1> --to-... <source2>
where the
--from-... and
--to-... options are selected based on the type of database schema source. The supported types of sources are:
- live databases
- migration histories
- Prisma data models
- an empty schema
Both schema sources must use the same database provider. For example, a diff comparing a PostgreSQL data source with a SQLite data source is not supported.
See also:
Prerequisites
Before using the
migrate diff command, if you are using the
--from-schema-datasource or
--to-schema-datasource you must define a valid
datasource within your
schema.prisma file.
For example, the following
datasource defines a SQLite database file within the current directory:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:my-database.db"}
Options
One of the following
--from-... options is required:
|Options
|Description
|Notes
--from-url
|A data source URL
--from-migrations
|Path to the Prisma Migrate migrations directory
|Not supported in MongoDB
--from-schema-datamodel
|Path to a Prisma schema file, uses the data model for the diff
--from-schema-datasource
|Path to a Prisma schema file, uses the URL in the
datasource block for the diff
--from-empty
|Assume that you the data model you are migrating from is empty
One of the following
--to-... options is required:
|Options
|Description
|Notes
--to-url
|A data source URL
--to-migrations
|Path to the Prisma Migrate migrations directory
|Not supported in MongoDB
--to-schema-datamodel
|Path to a Prisma schema file, uses the data model for the diff
--to-schema-datasource
|Path to a Prisma schema file, uses the URL in the
datasource block for the diff
--to-empty
|Assume that you the data model you are migrating to is empty
Other options:
|Options
|Required
|Description
|Notes
--shadow-database-url
|No
|URL for the shadow database
|Only required if using
--to-migrations or
--from-migrations
--script
|No
|Outputs a SQL script instead of the default human-readable summary
|Not supported in MongoDB
--exit-code
|No
|Change the exit code behavior to signal if the diff is empty or not (Empty: 0, Error: 1, Not empty: 2). Default behavior is Success: 0, Error: 1.
--help
|No
|Displays the help message.
Examples
Compare two databases specified by their data source URL, and output the default human-readable summary:$prisma migrate diff \$ --from-url "$DATABASE_URL" \$ --to-url "postgresql://login:password@localhost:5432/db2"
Compare the state of a database with a URL of
$DATABASE_URLto the schema defined by the migrations in the
./prisma/migrationsdirectory, and output the differences to a script
script.sql:$prisma migrate diff \$ --from-url "$DATABASE_URL" \$ --to-migrations ./prisma/migrations \$ --shadow-database-url $SHADOW_DATABASE_URL \$ --script > script.sql
Studio
studio
The
studio command allows you to interact with and manage your data interactively. It does this by starting a local web server with a web app configured with your project's data schema and records.
Prerequisites
Before using the
studio command, you must define a valid
datasource within your
schema.prisma file.
For example, the following
datasource defines a SQLite database file within the current directory:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:my-database.db"}
Options
The
studio command recognizes the following options:
|Option
|Required
|Description
|Default
-b,
--browser
|No
|The browser to auto-open Studio in.
<your-default-browser>
-h,
--help
|No
|Show all available options and exit
-p,
--port
|No
|The port number to start Studio on.
|5555
Arguments
|Argument
|Required
|Description
|Default
--schema
|No
|Specifies the path to the desired schema.prisma file to be processed instead of the default path. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
./schema.prisma
./prisma/schema.prisma
Examples
Start Studio on the default port and open a new browser tab to it
$prisma studio
Start Studio on a different port and open a new browser tab to it
$prisma studio --port 7777
Start Studio and open a Firefox tab to it
$prisma studio --browser firefox
Start Studio without opening a new browser tab to it
$prisma studio --browser none
package.json entry options schema
The path to the desired
schema.prisma file can be specified with the
prisma.schema entry in the
package.json file. The path defines the file the Prisma CLI should use when you run any of the CLI commands. Both absolute and relative paths are supported.
"package.json"
1{2 "name": "my-project",3 "version": "1.0.0",4 "prisma": {5 "schema": "./custom-path-to-schema/schema.prisma"6 }7}
This is available from version 2.7.0 and later.
seed
The command used to populate the datasource is specified in the
prisma.seed entry in the
package.json file. It is used when
prisma db seed is invoked or triggered.
"package.json"
1{2 "name": "my-project",3 "version": "1.0.0",4 "prisma": {5 "seed": "node ./prisma/seed.js"6 }7}
This is available from version 3.0.1 and later.
Using a HTTP proxy for the CLI
Prisma CLI supports custom HTTP proxies. This is particularly relevant when being behind a corporate firewall.
To activate usage of the proxy, provide either of the following environment variables:
HTTP_PROXYor
http_proxy: Proxy URL for http traffic, for example
http://localhost:8080
HTTPS_PROXYor
https_proxy: Proxy URL for https traffic, for example
https://localhost:8080