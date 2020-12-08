✔ Your Prisma schema was created at prisma/schema.prisma.

You can now open it in your favorite editor.

Next steps:

1. Set the DATABASE_URL in the .env file to point to your existing database. If your database has no tables yet, read https://pris.ly/d/getting-started

2. Set the provider of the datasource block in schema.prisma to match your database: postgresql, mysql, sqlite, sqlserver, mongodb or cockroachdb.

3. Run prisma db pull to turn your database schema into a Prisma schema.

4. Run prisma generate to generate Prisma Client. You can then start querying your database.

More information in our documentation: