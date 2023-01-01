This page provides an overview of the system requirements for Prisma.
System requirements
This section lists the software that Prisma requires and the supported operating systems, along with runtime dependency requirements for specific operating systems.
Software requirements
The latest version of Prisma requires the following software:
|Minimum required version
|Node.js
|16.13 / 18.X / 20.X
|TypeScript (optional)
|4.7.X
|Yarn (optional)
|1.19.2
Notes:
- Prisma supports and tests all Active LTS and Maintenance LTS Node.js releases. Releases that are not in these states like Current, and also odd-numbered versions probably also work, but are not recommended for production use.
- TypeScript is only required for TypeScript users.
- When using Yarn 1,
1.19.2is the minimum version compatible with Prisma Client.
See also: Supported database versions
Operating systems
Prisma is supported on MacOS, Windows and most Linux distributions.
Linux runtime dependencies
Prisma requires the following system libraries to be installed to work:
- OpenSSL 1.0.x, 1.1.x or 3.x
- zlib (
libz.so.1)
- libgcc (
libgcc_s.so.1)
- C standard library (glibc on most Linux distributions or musl libc on Alpine Linux)
The following two tables show the supported Linux distro families, OpenSSL versions and C standard libraries for each CPU architecture.
On
AMD64 (
x86_64) architecture:
|Distro family
|OpenSSL version
|libc version
|Alpine
|1.1.x, 3.x
|musl 1.2.x
|RHEL
|1.0.x, 1.1.x, 3.x
|glibc 2.17+
|Debian or others
|1.0.x
|glibc 2.19+
|Debian or others
|1.1.x, 3.x
|glibc 2.24+
On
ARM64 (
aarch64) architecture:
|Distro family
|OpenSSL version
|libc version
|Alpine
|1.1.x, 3.x
|musl 1.2.x
|RHEL
|1.0.x, 1.1.x, 3.x
|glibc 2.24+
|Debian or others
|1.0.x, 1.1.x, 3.x
|glibc 2.24+
When Prisma can not resolve the OpenSSL version on a system (e.g. because it is not installed), it will default to OpenSSL 1.1.x.
Systems that can run the supported Node.js versions will most likely have zlib and libgcc available. One notable exception is Google's Distroless images, where
libz.so.1 needs to be copied from a compatible Debian system.
Windows runtime dependencies
On Windows Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable 2015 or newer must be installed (which is by default the case on most modern installations).
macOS runtime dependencies
Prisma supports macOS 10.15 or newer. There are no additional platform-specific requirements on macOS other than what is listed for all platforms in the Software requirements section.
Troubleshooting
There are some common problems caused by using outdated versions of the system requirements:
Unable to build a TypeScript project with
@prisma/client
Problem
You see the following error when you try type-checking a project after you run
prisma generate.
$./node_modules/.prisma/client/index.d.ts:10:33$Type error: Type expected.$ 8 | export type PrismaPromise<A> = Promise<A> & {[prisma]: true}$ 9 | type UnwrapTuple<Tuple extends readonly unknown[]> = {$> 10 | [K in keyof Tuple]: K extends `${number}` ? Tuple[K] extends PrismaPromise<infer X> ? X : never : never$ | ^$ 11 | };$ 12 |$ 13 |
Solution
Upgrade the TypeScript dependency in your project to a version supported by Prisma.
npm install -D typescript.
Unable to use
groupBy preview feature
Problem
You see the following console error when you attempt to run an app that uses the
groupBy feature:
$server.ts:6:25 - error TS2615: Type of property 'OR' circularly references itself in mapped type '{ [K in keyof { AND?: Enumerable<ProductScalarWhereWithAggregatesInput>; OR?: Enumerable<ProductScalarWhereWithAggregatesInput>; ... 4 more ...; category?: string | StringWithAggregatesFilter; }]: Or<...> extends 1 ? { ...; }[K] extends infer TK ? GetHavingFields<...> : never : {} extends FieldPaths<...> ? never : K...'.$6 const grouped = await prisma.product.groupBy({$ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~$7 by: ['category']$ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~$8 });$ ~~~~$server.ts:6:48 - error TS2554: Expected 0 arguments, but got 1.$6 const grouped = await prisma.product.groupBy({$ ~$7 by: ['category']$ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~$8 });$ ~~~
Solution
Upgrade the TypeScript dependency in your project to a version supported by Prisma.
npm install -D typescript.