Prisma is supported on MacOS, Windows and most Linux distributions.

Linux runtime dependencies

Prisma requires the following system libraries to be installed to work:

OpenSSL 1.0.x, 1.1.x or 3.x

zlib ( libz.so.1 )

) libgcc ( libgcc_s.so.1 )

) C standard library (glibc on most Linux distributions or musl libc on Alpine Linux)

The following two tables show the supported Linux distro families, OpenSSL versions and C standard libraries for each CPU architecture.

On AMD64 ( x86_64 ) architecture:

Distro family OpenSSL version libc version Alpine 1.1.x, 3.x musl 1.2.x RHEL 1.0.x, 1.1.x, 3.x glibc 2.17+ Debian or others 1.0.x glibc 2.19+ Debian or others 1.1.x, 3.x glibc 2.24+

On ARM64 ( aarch64 ) architecture:

Distro family OpenSSL version libc version Alpine 1.1.x, 3.x musl 1.2.x RHEL 1.0.x, 1.1.x, 3.x glibc 2.24+ Debian or others 1.0.x, 1.1.x, 3.x glibc 2.24+

When Prisma can not resolve the OpenSSL version on a system (e.g. because it is not installed), it will default to OpenSSL 1.1.x.