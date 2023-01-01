It is the environment variable equivalent for the engineType property of the generator block which enables you to define the same setting in your Prisma Schema.

Note: You need to generate your Prisma Client after setting this variable for the configuration to take effect and the libraries to be downloaded. Otherwise, Prisma Client will be missing the appropriate query engine library and you will have to define their location using PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY .

PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE is used to define the query engine type Prisma Client downloads and uses . Defaults to library , but can be set to binary :

PRISMA_CLI_QUERY_ENGINE_TYPE is used to define the query engine type Prisma CLI downloads and uses . Defaults to library , but can be set to binary :

Note: we might change the overall download behavior in a future release in a way that this environment variable will not be needed anymore in a offline environment case.

PRISMA_ENGINES_CHECKSUM_IGNORE_MISSING can be can be set to a truthy value to ignore problems around downloading & verifying the integrity (via a checksum file) of the Prisma engines. This is particularly useful when deploying to an offline system environment where the checksum file cannot be downloaded.

This environment variable is available since version 4.16.0

Note: This environment variable used to be available as PRISMA_BINARIES_MIRROR , which was deprecated in Prisma 3.0.1. It is discouraged to use anymore and will be removed in the future.

See Prisma engines for a conceptual overview of how to use this environment variable.

PRISMA_ENGINES_MIRROR can be used to specify a custom CDN (or server) endpoint to download the engines files for the CLI/Client. The default value is https://binaries.prisma.sh , where Prisma hosts the engine files.

Custom engine file locations

By default, all engine files are downloaded when you install Prisma CLI, copied when generating Prisma Client, and put into known locations. There are however situations where you may want to use a custom engine file from custom locations:

PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own query engine binary. PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/query-engine-<target> # Example: ./prisma/binaries/query-engine-linux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x For Prisma CLI it allows you to define the query engine file to be used.

For Prisma Client, on build time (during prisma generate ), it defines where the query engine file will be copied from into Prisma Client. At run time (when using the generated Client) it can be used to define the specific query engine file to be used instead of the included one. Note: This can only have an effect if the engine type of CLI or Client are set to binary . If the engine type is library (the default), use PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBARY instead.

PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY is used to set a custom location for your own query engine library. PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY=custom/libquery_engine-<target>.so.node # Example: ./prisma/binaries/libquery_engine-linux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x.so.node For Prisma CLI it allows you to define the query engine file to be used.

For Prisma Client, on build time (during prisma generate ), it defines where the query engine file will be copied from into Prisma Client. At run time (when using the generated Client) it can be used to define the specific query engine file to be used instead of the included one. Note: This can only have an effect if the engine type of CLI or Client are set to library (the default)

PRISMA_SCHEMA_ENGINE_BINARY PRISMA_SCHEMA_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your Schema engine binary. PRISMA_SCHEMA_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-schema-engine-unix

PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY Deprecated: PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY variable is deprecated in 5.0.0 because Migration engine was renamed to Schema Engine. PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own migration engine binary. PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-migration-engine-unix

PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own introspection engine binary. PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-introspection-engine-unix The Introspection Engine is served by the Migration Engine from 4.9.0 . Therefore, the PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE environment variable will not be used.