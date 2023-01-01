Docs
/ ORM / Reference

Environment variables reference

This document describes different environment variables and their use cases.

Prisma Client

DEBUG

DEBUG is used to enable debugging output in Prisma Client.

Example setting Prisma Client level debugging output:

$# enable only `prisma:client`-level debugging output
$export DEBUG="prisma:client"

See Debugging for more information.

NO_COLOR

NO_COLOR if truthy will activate the colorless setting for error formatting and strip colors from error messages.

See Formatting via environment variables for more information.

Prisma Studio

BROWSER

BROWSER is for Prisma Studio to force which browser it should be open in, if not set it will open in the default browser.

$BROWSER=firefox prisma studio --port 5555

Alternatively you can set this when starting Studio from the CLI as well:

$prisma studio --browser firefox

See Studio documentation for more information.

Prisma CLI

PRISMA_HIDE_PREVIEW_FLAG_WARNINGS

PRISMA_HIDE_PREVIEW_FLAG_WARNINGS hides the warning message that states that a preview feature flag can be removed. It is a truthy value.

PRISMA_HIDE_UPDATE_MESSAGE

PRISMA_HIDE_UPDATE_MESSAGE is used to hide the update notification message that is shown when a newer Prisma CLI version is available. It's a truthy value.

PRISMA_GENERATE_SKIP_AUTOINSTALL

PRISMA_GENERATE_SKIP_AUTOINSTALL can be set to a truthy value to skip the auto-install of prisma CLI and @prisma/client dependencies (if they are missing), if the prisma-client-js generator is defined in the Prisma Schema, when using the prisma generate command.

PRISMA_SKIP_POSTINSTALL_GENERATE

PRISMA_SKIP_POSTINSTALL_GENERATE can be set to a truthy value to skip the auto-generation of Prisma Client when its postinstall hook is triggered by a package manager. The postinstall hook of the @prisma/client package is triggered when the package is installed, or its version is updated.

PRISMA_DISABLE_WARNINGS

Disables all CLI warnings generated by logger.warn.

PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXY

Deprecated: PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXY is deprecated in 5.2.0 as --accelerate and --data-proxy are no longer required to use Accelerate or Data Proxy. To get the same behavior as before, you can use the PRISMA_GENERATE_NO_ENGINE environment variable.

To configure prisma generate to generate a Prisma Client for Data Proxy on any execution, even when --data-proxy is not explicitly set for the CLI command, set the value of this environment value to a truthy value (e.g. PRISMA_GENERATE_DATAPROXY=true).

PRISMA_GENERATE_NO_ENGINE

This environment variable is available since version 5.2.0

PRISMA_GENERATE_NO_ENGINE can be set to a truthy value to generate a Prisma Client without an included query engine in order to reduce deployed application size when paired with Prisma Data Proxy or Prisma Accelerate.

PRISMA_SCHEMA_DISABLE_ADVISORY_LOCK

This environment variable is available since version 5.3.0

PRISMA_SCHEMA_DISABLE_ADVISORY_LOCK can be set to a truthy value to disable the advisory locking used by Prisma Migrate. This might be needed, depending on the database configuration, for example, for a Percona-XtraDB-Cluster or MariaDB Galera Cluster.

Proxy environment variables

The Prisma CLI supports custom HTTP(S) proxies to download the Prisma engines. These can be helpful to use when working behind a corporate firewall. See Using a HTTP proxy for the CLI for more information.

NO_PROXY

NO_PROXY is a comma-separated list of hostnames or IP addresses that do not require a proxy.

NO_PROXY=myhostname.com,10.11.12.0/16,172.30.0.0/16

HTTP_PROXY

HTTP_PROXY is set with the hostname or IP address of a proxy server.

HTTP_PROXY=http://proxy.example.com

HTTPS_PROXY

HTTPS_PROXY is set with the hostname or IP address of a proxy server.

HTTPS_PROXY=https://proxy.example.com

Engine environment variables

Configuring Query Engine Type

PRISMA_CLI_QUERY_ENGINE_TYPE

PRISMA_CLI_QUERY_ENGINE_TYPE is used to define the query engine type Prisma CLI downloads and uses. Defaults to library, but can be set to binary:

PRISMA_CLI_QUERY_ENGINE_TYPE=binary

PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE

PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE is used to define the query engine type Prisma Client downloads and uses. Defaults to library, but can be set to binary:

PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE=binary

Note: You need to generate your Prisma Client after setting this variable for the configuration to take effect and the libraries to be downloaded. Otherwise, Prisma Client will be missing the appropriate query engine library and you will have to define their location using PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY.

It is the environment variable equivalent for the engineType property of the generator block which enables you to define the same setting in your Prisma Schema.

Downloading Engines

PRISMA_ENGINES_MIRROR

PRISMA_ENGINES_MIRROR can be used to specify a custom CDN (or server) endpoint to download the engines files for the CLI/Client. The default value is https://binaries.prisma.sh, where Prisma hosts the engine files.

PRISMA_ENGINES_MIRROR=https://example.org/custom-engines/

See Prisma engines for a conceptual overview of how to use this environment variable.

Note: This environment variable used to be available as PRISMA_BINARIES_MIRROR, which was deprecated in Prisma 3.0.1. It is discouraged to use anymore and will be removed in the future.

PRISMA_ENGINES_CHECKSUM_IGNORE_MISSING

This environment variable is available since version 4.16.0

PRISMA_ENGINES_CHECKSUM_IGNORE_MISSING can be can be set to a truthy value to ignore problems around downloading & verifying the integrity (via a checksum file) of the Prisma engines. This is particularly useful when deploying to an offline system environment where the checksum file cannot be downloaded.

PRISMA_ENGINES_CHECKSUM_IGNORE_MISSING=1

Note: we might change the overall download behavior in a future release in a way that this environment variable will not be needed anymore in a offline environment case.

Custom engine file locations

By default, all engine files are downloaded when you install Prisma CLI, copied when generating Prisma Client, and put into known locations. There are however situations where you may want to use a custom engine file from custom locations:

PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY

PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own query engine binary.

PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/query-engine-<target>
# Example: ./prisma/binaries/query-engine-linux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x

For Prisma CLI it allows you to define the query engine file to be used.
For Prisma Client, on build time (during prisma generate), it defines where the query engine file will be copied from into Prisma Client. At run time (when using the generated Client) it can be used to define the specific query engine file to be used instead of the included one.

Note: This can only have an effect if the engine type of CLI or Client are set to binary. If the engine type is library (the default), use PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBARY instead.

PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY

PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY is used to set a custom location for your own query engine library.

PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY=custom/libquery_engine-<target>.so.node
# Example: ./prisma/binaries/libquery_engine-linux-arm64-openssl-1.0.x.so.node

For Prisma CLI it allows you to define the query engine file to be used.
For Prisma Client, on build time (during prisma generate), it defines where the query engine file will be copied from into Prisma Client. At run time (when using the generated Client) it can be used to define the specific query engine file to be used instead of the included one.

Note: This can only have an effect if the engine type of CLI or Client are set to library (the default)

PRISMA_SCHEMA_ENGINE_BINARY

PRISMA_SCHEMA_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your Schema engine binary.

PRISMA_SCHEMA_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-schema-engine-unix

PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY

Deprecated: PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY variable is deprecated in 5.0.0 because Migration engine was renamed to Schema Engine.

PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own migration engine binary.

PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-migration-engine-unix

PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY

PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own introspection engine binary.

PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-introspection-engine-unix

The Introspection Engine is served by the Migration Engine from 4.9.0. Therefore, the PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE environment variable will not be used.

PRISMA_FMT_BINARY

This functionality has been removed in Prisma CLI version 4.10.0. It only works in earlier versions.

PRISMA_FMT_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own format engine binary.

PRISMA_FMT_BINARY=custom/my-custom-format-engine-unix

The PRISMA_FMT_BINARY variable is used in versions 4.2.0 or lower.

CLI Binary Targets

PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS

PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS can be used to specify one or more binary targets that Prisma CLI will download during installation (so it must be provided during npm install of Prisma CLI and does not affect runtime of Prisma CLI or Prisma Client).

Use PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS if you 1) deploy to a specific platform via an upload of a local project that includes dependencies, and 2) your local environment is different from the target (e.g. AWS Lambda is rhel-openssl-1.0.x, and your local environment might be macOS arm64 darwin-arm64). Using the PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS environment variable ensures that the target engine files are also downloaded.

$PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS=darwin-arm64,rhel-openssl-1.0.x npm install

This is the Prisma CLI equivalent for the binaryTargets property of the generator block, which enables you to define the same setting for Prisma Client.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrate
Accelerate
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.