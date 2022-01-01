prisma_logo
About the Prisma Data Platform

The Prisma Data Platform provides a collaborative, cloud-based environment supporting application developers who are using Prisma and other open source tools. The main features of the Platform include an online data browser, a query console, a data proxy (purpose-built for Prisma!), and integration with your Prisma schema and databases.

You can access the Prisma Data Platform from cloud.prisma.io.

Current Functionality

In the current version of the platform, you can:

  • Import your existing Prisma project
  • Browse your data using Data Browser and query your database directly with Query Console
  • View your Prisma schema
  • Invite users and assign roles
  • Connect your application to your database from serverless environments using Prisma Data Proxy
  • Use static egress IP addresses to connect to your database

User Roles

These roles are currently supported in the Platform:

  • Admin: Can do all possible actions, such as configuring project settings and viewing/editing data
  • Developer: Access the data browser, view and edit data, and view the schema
  • Collaborator: Access the data browser and view and edit data
  • Viewer: Access the data browser and view data

In order to add users, you need to use their GitHub username and they need to have an account in the Platform.

Static IP addresses for usage in allow lists

The Prisma Data Platform supports connecting to databases via static public IP addresses. This enables users to connect their databases to the platform while keeping their databases protected from the public internet.

For more information, refer to our documentation about using static IP addresses.

Prisma Data Proxy

The Prisma Data Proxy provides database connection management and pooling for Prisma applications. By using the Prisma Data Proxy, your application can seamlessly scale up while maintaining predictable database performance, by limiting the number of total connections used.

Learn the details about the Prisma Data Proxy in our documention.

Feedback and Support

You can reach us via Intercom on the Prisma Data Platform application.

To submit an issue or start a conversation, sign in and use the Support link in the upper-right.

For questions and feedback you can also find us on the #prisma-data-platform channel on our public community Slack. If you don't have an account yet, you can join here.

Changelog for Prisma Data Platform

Keep up with the newest features and enhancements in our Changelog.

