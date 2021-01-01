Best practice for instantiating PrismaClient with Next.js

Docs
Problem

Lots of users have come across this warning while working with Next.js in development:

warn(prisma-client) Already 10 Prisma Clients are actively running

There's a related discussion and issue for the same.

In development, the command next dev clears Node.js cache on run. This in turn initializes a new PrismaClient instance each time due to hot reloading that creates a connection to the database. This can quickly exhaust the database connections as each PrismaClient instance holds its own connection pool.

Solution

The solution in this case is to instantiate a single instance PrismaClient and save it on the global object. Then we keep a check to only instantiate PrismaClient if it's not on the global object otherwise use the same instance again if already present to prevent instantiating extra PrismaClient instances.

./db
1import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
2

3declare global {
4  var prisma: PrismaClient | undefined
5}
6

7export const prisma =
8  global.prisma ||
9  new PrismaClient({
10    log: ['query'],
11  })
12

13if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') global.prisma = prisma

After creating this file, you can now import this PrismaClient instance anywhere in your Next.js pages as follows:

// e.g. in `pages/index.tsx`
import { prisma } from './db'


export const getServerSideProps = async ({ req }) => {
  const token = req.headers.AUTHORIZATION
  const userId = await getUserId(token)
  const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({
    where: {
      author: { id: userId },
    },
  })
  return { props: { posts } }
}
