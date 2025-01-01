On this page

MCP Server

The Model-Context-Protocol (MCP) gives LLMs a way to call APIs and thus access external systems in a well-defined manner. Prisma's MCP server gives LLMs the ability to manage Prisma Postgres databases (e.g. spin up new database instances or run schema migrations).

note The Prisma MCP server is available via the Prisma CLI command prisma platform mcp --early-access and is currently available in Early Access. See below for how to integrate it in your favorite AI tool. It uses the stdio transport mechanism.

The Prisma MCP server follows the standard JSON-based configuration for MCP servers. Here's what it looks like:

{

"mcpServers" : {

"Prisma" : {

"command" : "npx" ,

"args" : [ "-y" , "prisma" , "mcp" ]

}

}

}



Here are some sample prompts you can use when the MCP server is running:

Log me into the Prisma Console.

Create a database in the US region.

Create a new Product table in my database.

AI tools have different ways of integrating MCP servers. In most cases, there are dedicated configuration files in which you add the JSON configuration from above. The configuration contains a command for starting the server that'll be executed by the respective tool so that the server is available to its LLM.

In this section, we're covering the config formats of the most popular AI tools.

To learn more about Cursor's MCP integration, check out the Cursor MCP docs .

When opening the Cursor Settings, you can add the Prisma MCP Server as follows:

Select MCP in the settings sidenav Click + Add new global MCP server Add the Prisma snippet to the mcpServers JSON object: {

"mcpServers" : {

"Prisma" : {

"command" : "npx" ,

"args" : [ "-y" , "prisma" , "mcp" ]

}

}

}



Adding it via the Cursor Settings settings will modify the global ~/.cursor/mcp.json config file. In this case, the Prisma MCP server will be available in all your Cursor projects:

~/.cursor/mcp.json

{

"mcpServers" : {

"Prisma" : {

"command" : "npx" ,

"args" : [ "-y" , "prisma" , "mcp" ]

} ,



}

}



If you want the Prisma MCP server to be available only in specific Cursor projects, add it to the Cursor config of the respective project inside the .cursor directory in the project's root:

.cursor/mcp.json

{

"mcpServers" : {

"Prisma" : {

"command" : "npx" ,

"args" : [ "-y" , "prisma" , "mcp" ]

} ,



}

}



To learn more about Windsurf's MCP integration, check out the Windsurf MCP docs .

When opening the Windsurf Settings (via Windsurf - Settings > Advanced Settings or Command Palette > Open Windsurf Settings Page), you can add the Prisma MCP Server as follows:

Select Cascade in the settings sidenav Click Add Server Add the Prisma snippet to the mcpServers JSON object: {

"mcpServers" : {

"Prisma" : {

"command" : "npx" ,

"args" : [ "-y" , "prisma" , "mcp" ]

}

}

}



Adding it via the Windsurf Settings will modify the global ~/.codeium/windsurf/mcp_config.json config file. Alternatively, you can also manually add it to that file:

~/.codeium/windsurf/mcp_config.json

{

"mcpServers" : {

"Prisma" : {

"command" : "npx" ,

"args" : [ "-y" , "prisma" , "mcp" ]

} ,



}

}



Claude Code is a terminal-based AI tool where you can add MCP server using the claud mcp add command:

claude mcp add prisma npx prisma mcp



Learn more in the Claude Code MCP docs .

Follow the instructions in the Claude Desktop MCP docs to create the required configuration file:

macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json

Windows: %APPDATA%\Claude\claude_desktop_config.json

Then add the JSON snippet to that configuration file:

{

"mcpServers" : {

"Prisma" : {

"command" : "npx" ,

"args" : [ "-y" , "prisma" , "mcp" ]

} ,



}

}



Here's an example for using the Prisma MCP server in a Python script via the OpenAI Agents SDK: