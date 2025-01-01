From the CLI
This page provides a step-by-step guide for Prisma Postgres after setting it up with
prisma init --db:
- Set up a TypeScript app with Prisma ORM
- Migrate the schema of your database
- Query your database from TypeScript
Prerequisites
This guide assumes you set up Prisma Postgres instance with
prisma init --db:
npx prisma@latest init --db
Once this command terminated:
- You're logged into Prisma Data Platform.
- A new Prisma Postgres instance was created.
- The
prisma/folder was created with an empty
schema.prismafile.
- The
DATABASE_URLenv var was set in a
.envfile.
1. Organize your project directory
If you ran the
prisma init --db command inside a folder where you want your project to live, you can skip this step and proceed to the next section.
If you ran the command outside your intended project directory (e.g., in your home folder or another location), you need to move the generated
prisma folder and the
.env file into a dedicated project directory.
Create a new folder (e.g.
hello-prisma) where you want your project to live and move the necessary files into it:
mkdir hello-prisma
mv .env ./hello-prisma/
mv prisma ./hello-prisma/
Navigate into your project folder:
cd ./hello-prisma
Now that your project is in the correct location, continue with the setup.
2. Set up your project
2.1. Set up TypeScript
Initialize a TypeScript project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency:
npm init -y
npm install typescript tsx @types/node --save-dev
This creates a
package.json file with an initial setup for your TypeScript app.
Next, initialize TypeScript with a
tsconfig.json file in the project:
npx tsc --init
2.2. Set up Prisma ORM
Install the required dependencies to use Prisma Postgres:
npm install prisma --save-dev
npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate
2.3. Create a TypeScript script
Create an
index.ts file in the root directory, this will be used to query your application with Prisma ORM:
touch index.ts
3. Migrate the database schema
Update your
prisma/schema.prisma file to include a simple
User model:
model User {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
email String @unique
name String?
posts Post[]
}
model Post {
id Int @id @default(autoincrement())
title String
content String?
published Boolean @default(false)
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
authorId Int
}
After adding the models, migrate your database using Prisma Migrate:
npx prisma migrate dev --name init
4. Send queries with Prisma ORM
Paste the following boilerplate into
index.ts:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())
async function main() {
// ... you will write your Prisma ORM queries here
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
This code contains a
main function that's invoked at the end of the script. It also instantiates
PrismaClient which you'll use to send queries to your database.
4.1. Create a new
User record
Let's start with a small query to create a new
User record in the database and log the resulting object to the console. Add the following code to your
index.ts file:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())
async function main() {
const user = await prisma.user.create({
data: {
name: 'Alice',
email: 'alice@prisma.io',
},
})
console.log(user)
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
Next, execute the script with the following command:
npx tsx index.ts
{ id: 1, email: 'alice@prisma.io', name: 'Alice' }
Great job, you just created your first database record with Prisma Postgres! 🎉
4.2. Retrieve all
User records
Prisma ORM offers various queries to read data from your database. In this section, you'll use the
findMany query that returns all the records in the database for a given model.
Delete the previous Prisma ORM query and add the new
findMany query instead:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())
async function main() {
const users = await prisma.user.findMany()
console.log(users)
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
Execute the script again:
npx tsx index.ts
[{ id: 1, email: 'alice@prisma.io', name: 'Alice' }]
Notice how the single
User object is now enclosed with square brackets in the console. That's because the
findMany returned an array with a single object inside.
4.3. Explore relation queries
One of the main features of Prisma ORM is the ease of working with relations. In this section, you'll learn how to create a
User and a
Post record in a nested write query. Afterwards, you'll see how you can retrieve the relation from the database using the
include option.
First, adjust your script to include the nested query:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())
async function main() {
const user = await prisma.user.create({
data: {
name: 'Bob',
email: 'bob@prisma.io',
posts: {
create: [
{
title: 'Hello World',
published: true
},
{
title: 'My second post',
content: 'This is still a draft'
}
],
},
},
})
console.log(user)
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
Run the query by executing the script again:
npx tsx index.ts
{ id: 2, email: 'bob@prisma.io', name: 'Bob' }
In order to also retrieve the
Post records that belong to a
User, you can use the
include option via the
posts relation field:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'
const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(withAccelerate())
async function main() {
const usersWithPosts = await prisma.user.findMany({
include: {
posts: true,
},
})
console.dir(usersWithPosts, { depth: null })
}
main()
.then(async () => {
await prisma.$disconnect()
})
.catch(async (e) => {
console.error(e)
await prisma.$disconnect()
process.exit(1)
})
Run the script again to see the results of the nested read query:
npx tsx index.ts
[
{ id: 1, email: 'alice@prisma.io', name: 'Alice', posts: [] },
{
id: 2,
email: 'bob@prisma.io',
name: 'Bob',
posts: [
{
id: 1,
title: 'Hello World',
content: null,
published: true,
authorId: 2
},
{
id: 2,
title: 'My second post',
content: 'This is still a draft',
published: false,
authorId: 2
}
]
}
]
This time, you're seeing two
User objects being printed. Both of them have a
posts field (which is empty for
"Alice" and populated with two
Post objects for
"Bob") that represents the
Post records associated with them.
Next steps
You just got your feet wet with a basic Prisma Postgres setup. If you want to explore more complex queries, caching and real-time functionality, check out the official Quickstart.
View and edit data in Prisma Studio
Prisma ORM comes with a built-in GUI to view and edit the data in your database. You can open it using the following command:
npx prisma studio
With Prisma Postgres, you can also directly use Prisma Studio inside the by selecting the Studio tab in your project.
Build a fullstack app with Next.js
Learn how to use Prisma Postgres in a fullstack app:
- Build a fullstack app with Next.js 15
- Next.js 15 example app (including authentication)
Explore ready-to-run examples
Check out the
prisma-examples repository on GitHub to see how Prisma ORM can be used with your favorite library. The repo contains examples with Express, NestJS, GraphQL as well as fullstack examples with Next.js and Vue.js, and a lot more.
These examples use SQLite by default but you can follow the instructions in the project README to switch to Prisma Postgres in a few simple steps.s
Join the Prisma community 💚
Prisma has a huge community of developers. Join us on Discord or ask questions using GitHub Discussions.