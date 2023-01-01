A relation is a connection between two models in the Prisma schema. For example, there is a one-to-many relation between User and Post because one user can have many blog posts. The following Prisma schema defines a one-to-many relation between the User and Post models. The fields involved in defining the relation are highlighted: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int } At a Prisma level, the User / Post relation is made up of: Two relation fields: author and posts . Relation fields define connections between models at the Prisma level and do not exist in the database . These fields are used to generate Prisma Client.

Relations in the database Relational databases The following entity relationship diagram defines the same one-to-many relation between the User and Post tables in a relational database: In SQL, you use a foreign key to create a relation between two tables. Foreign keys are stored on one side of the relation. Our example is made up of: A foreign key column in the Post table named authorId .

table named . A primary key column in the User table named id . The authorId column in the Post table references the id column in the User table. In the Prisma schema, the foreign key / primary key relationship is represented by the @relation attribute on the author field: author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) Note: Relations in the Prisma schema represent relationships that exist between tables in the database. If the relationship does not exist in the database, it does not exist in the Prisma schema. MongoDB For MongoDB, Prisma currently uses a normalized data model design , which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases. The following document represents a User (in the User collection): { "_id" : { "$oid" : "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" } , "name" : "Ella" } The following list of Post documents (in the Post collection) each have a authorId field which reference the same user: [ { "_id" : { "$oid" : "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3a9" } , "title" : "How to make sushi" , "authorId" : { "$oid" : "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" } } , { "_id" : { "$oid" : "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3aa" } , "title" : "How to re-install Windows" , "authorId" : { "$oid" : "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" } } ] This data structure represents a one-to-many relation because multiple Post documents refer to the same User document. @db.ObjectId on IDs and relation scalar fields If your model's ID is an ObjectId (represented by a String field), you must add @db.ObjectId to the model's ID and the relation scalar field on the other side of the relation: model User { id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId posts Post [ ] } model Post { id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId String @db . ObjectId }

Relations in Prisma Client Prisma Client is generated from the Prisma schema. The following examples demonstrate how relations manifest when you use Prisma Client to get, create, and update records. Create a record and nested records The following query creates a User record and two connected Post records: const userAndPosts = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { posts : { create : [ { title : 'Prisma Day 2020' } , { title : 'How to write a Prisma schema' } , ] , } , } , } ) In the underlying database, this query: Creates a User with an auto-generated id (for example, 20 ) Creates two new Post records and sets the authorId of both records to 20 Retrieve a record and include related records The following query retrieves a User by id and includes any related Post records: const getAuthor = await prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { id : "20" , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) ; In the underlying database, this query: Retrieves the User record with an id of 20 Retrieves all Post records with an authorId of 20 Associate an existing record to another existing record The following query associates an existing Post record with an existing User record: const updateAuthor = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 20 , } , data : { posts : { connect : { id : 4 , } , } , } , } ) In the underlying database, this query uses a nested connect query to link the post with an id of 4 to the user with an id of 20. The query does this with the following steps: The query first looks for the user with an id of 20 .

of . The query then sets the authorID foreign key to 20 . This links the post with an id of 4 to the user with an id of 20 . In this query, the current value of authorID does not matter. The query changes authorID to 20 , no matter its current value.

Relation fields Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique role Role @default ( USER ) posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int } These models have the following fields: Relational databases MongoDB Model Field Relational Relation field User id Int No email String No role Role No posts Post[] Yes (Prisma-level) Post id Int No title String No authorId Int No (relation scalar field) author User Yes (annotated) Both posts and author are relation fields because their types are not scalar types but other models. Also note that the annotated relation field author needs to link the relation scalar field authorId on the Post model inside the @relation attribute. The relation scalar represents the foreign key in the underlying database. The other relation field called posts is defined purely on a Prisma-level, it doesn't manifest in the database. Annotated relation fields Relations that require one side of the relation to be annotated with the @relation attribute are referred to as annotated relation fields. This includes: one-to-one relations

many-to-many relations for MongoDB only The side of the relation which is annotated with the @relation attribute represents the side that stores the foreign key in the underlying database. The "actual" field that represents the foreign key is required on that side of the relation as well, it's called relation scalar field, and is referenced inside @relation attribute: Relational databases MongoDB author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int A scalar field becomes a relation scalar field when it's used in the fields of a @relation attribute. Relation scalar fields Relation scalar fields are read-only in the generated Prisma Client API. If you want to update a relation in your code, you can do so using nested writes. Relation scalar naming conventions Because a relation scalar field always belongs to a relation field, the following naming convention is common: Relation field: author

The @relation attribute The @relation attribute can only be applied to the relation fields, not to scalar fields. The @relation attribute is required when: you define a one-to-one or one-to-many relation, it is required on one side of the relation (with the corresponding relation scalar field)

you need to control how the relation table is represented in the underlying database (e.g. use a specific name for a relation table) Note: Implicit many-to-many relations in relational databases do not require the @relation attribute.

Disambiguating relations When you define two relations between the same two models, you need to add the name argument in the @relation attribute to disambiguate them. As an example for why that's needed, consider the following models: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? writtenPosts Post [ ] pinnedPost Post ? } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String ? author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int pinnedBy User ? @relation ( fields: [ pinnedById ] , references: [ id ] ) pinnedById Int ? } In that case, the relations are ambiguous, there are four different ways to interpret them: User.writtenPosts ↔ Post.author + Post.authorId

↔ + User.writtenPosts ↔ Post.pinnedBy + Post.pinnedById

↔ + User.pinnedPost ↔ Post.author + Post.authorId

↔ + User.pinnedPost ↔ Post.pinnedBy + Post.pinnedById To disambiguate these relations, you need to annotate the relation fields with the @relation attribute and provide the name argument. You can set any name (except for the empty string "" ), but it must be the same on both sides of the relation: Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? writtenPosts Post [ ] @relation ( "WrittenPosts" ) pinnedPost Post ? @relation ( "PinnedPost" ) } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String ? author User @relation ( "WrittenPosts" , fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int pinnedBy User ? @relation ( "PinnedPost" , fields: [ pinnedById ] , references: [ id ] ) pinnedById Int ? @unique }