Relations
A relation is a connection between two models in the Prisma schema. For example, there is a one-to-many relation between
User and
Post because one user can have many blog posts.
The following Prisma schema defines a one-to-many relation between the
User and
Post models. The fields involved in defining the relation are highlighted:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
At a Prisma level, the
User /
Post relation is made up of:
- Two relation fields:
authorand
posts. Relation fields define connections between models at the Prisma level and do not exist in the database. These fields are used to generate Prisma Client.
- The scalar
authorIdfield, which is referenced by the
@relationattribute. This field does exist in the database - it is the foreign key that connects
Postand
User.
At a Prisma level, a connection between two models is always represented by a relation field on each side of the relation.
Relations in the database
Relational databases
The following entity relationship diagram defines the same one-to-many relation between the
User and
Post tables in a relational database:
In SQL, you use a foreign key to create a relation between two tables. Foreign keys are stored on one side of the relation. Our example is made up of:
- A foreign key column in the
Posttable named
authorId.
- A primary key column in the
Usertable named
id. The
authorIdcolumn in the
Posttable references the
idcolumn in the
Usertable.
In the Prisma schema, the foreign key / primary key relationship is represented by the
@relation attribute on the
author field:
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
Note: Relations in the Prisma schema represent relationships that exist between tables in the database. If the relationship does not exist in the database, it does not exist in the Prisma schema.
MongoDB
For MongoDB, Prisma currently uses a normalized data model design, which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases.
The following document represents a
User (in the
User collection):
{ "_id": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }, "name": "Ella" }
The following list of
Post documents (in the
Post collection) each have a
authorId field which reference the same user:
[{"_id": { "$oid": "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3a9" },"title": "How to make sushi","authorId": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }},{"_id": { "$oid": "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3aa" },"title": "How to re-install Windows","authorId": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }}]
This data structure represents a one-to-many relation because multiple
Post documents refer to the same
User document.
@db.ObjectId on IDs and relation scalar fields
If your model's ID is an
ObjectId (represented by a
String field), you must add
@db.ObjectId to the model's ID and the relation scalar field on the other side of the relation:
model User {id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdposts Post[]}model Post {id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId String @db.ObjectId // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
Relations in Prisma Client
Prisma Client is generated from the Prisma schema. The following examples demonstrate how relations manifest when you use Prisma Client to get, create, and update records.
Create a record and nested records
The following query creates a
User record and two connected
Post records:
const userAndPosts = await prisma.user.create({data: {posts: {create: [{ title: 'Prisma Day 2020' }, // Populates authorId with user's id{ title: 'How to write a Prisma schema' }, // Populates authorId with user's id],},},})
In the underlying database, this query:
- Creates a
Userwith an auto-generated
id(for example,
20)
- Creates two new
Postrecords and sets the
authorIdof both records to
20
Retrieve a record and include related records
The following query retrieves a
User by
id and includes any related
Post records:
const getAuthor = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: "20",},include: {posts: true, // All posts where authorId == 20},});
In the underlying database, this query:
- Retrieves the
Userrecord with an
idof
20
- Retrieves all
Postrecords with an
authorIdof
20
Associate an existing record to another existing record
The following query associates an existing
Post record with an existing
User record:
const updateAuthor = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 20,},data: {posts: {connect: {id: 4,},},},})
In the underlying database, this query uses a nested
connect query to link the post with an
id of 4 to the user with an
id of 20. The query does this with the following steps:
- The query first looks for the user with an
idof
20.
- The query then sets the
authorIDforeign key to
20. This links the post with an
idof
4to the user with an
idof
20.
In this query, the current value of
authorID does not matter. The query changes
authorID to
20, no matter its current value.
Types of relations
There are three different types (or cardinalities) of relations in Prisma:
- One-to-one (also called 1-1 relations)
- One-to-many (also called 1-n relations)
- Many-to-many (also called m-n relations)
The following Prisma schema includes every type of relation:
- one-to-one:
User↔
Profile
- one-to-many:
User↔
Post
- many-to-many:
Post↔
Category
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int @unique // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)categories Category[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}
This schema is the same as the example data model but has all scalar fields removed (except for the required relation scalars) so you can focus on the relation fields.
This example uses implicit many-to-many relations. These relations do not require the
@relation attribute unless you need to disambiguate relations.
Notice that the syntax is slightly different between relational databases and MongoDB - particularly for many-to-many relations.
For relational databases, the following entity relationship diagram represents the database that corresponds to the sample Prisma schema:
For MongoDB, Prisma uses a normalized data model design, which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases. See the MongoDB section for more details.
Implicit and explicit many-to-many relations
Many-to-many relations in relational databases can be modelled in two ways:
- explicit many-to-many relations, where the relation table is represented as an explicit model in your Prisma schema
- implicit many-to-many relations, where Prisma manages the relation table and it does not appear in the Prisma schema.
Implicit many-to-many relations require both models to have a single
@id. Be aware of the following:
- You cannot use a multi-field ID
- You cannot use a
@uniquein place of an
@id
To use either of these features, you must set up an explicit many-to-many instead.
The implicit many-to-many relation still manifests in a relation table in the underlying database. However, Prisma manages this relation table.
If you use an implicit many-to-many relation instead of an explicit one, it makes the Prisma Client API simpler (because, for example, you have one fewer level of nesting inside of nested writes).
If you're not using Prisma Migrate but obtain your data model from introspection, you can still make use of implicit many-to-many relations by following Prisma's conventions for relation tables.
Relation fields
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquerole Role @default(USER)posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
These models have the following fields:
|Model
|Field
|Relational
|Relation field
User
id
Int
|No
email
String
|No
role
Role
|No
posts
Post[]
|Yes (Prisma-level)
Post
id
Int
|No
title
String
|No
authorId
Int
|No (relation scalar field)
author
User
|Yes (annotated)
Both
posts and
author are relation fields because their types are not scalar types but other models.
Also note that the annotated relation field
author needs to link the relation scalar field
authorId on the
Post model inside the
@relation attribute. The relation scalar represents the foreign key in the underlying database.
The other relation field called
posts is defined purely on a Prisma-level, it doesn't manifest in the database.
Annotated relation fields
Relations that require one side of the relation to be annotated with the
@relation attribute are referred to as annotated relation fields. This includes:
- one-to-one relations
- one-to-many relations
- many-to-many relations for MongoDB only
The side of the relation which is annotated with the
@relation attribute represents the side that stores the foreign key in the underlying database. The "actual" field that represents the foreign key is required on that side of the relation as well, it's called relation scalar field, and is referenced inside
@relation attribute:
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int
A scalar field becomes a relation scalar field when it's used in the
fields of a
@relation attribute.
Relation scalar fields
Relation scalar fields are read-only in the generated Prisma Client API. If you want to update a relation in your code, you can do so using nested writes.
Relation scalar naming conventions
Because a relation scalar field always belongs to a relation field, the following naming convention is common:
- Relation field:
author
- Relation scalar field:
authorId(relation field name +
Id)
The
@relation attribute
The
@relation attribute can only be applied to the relation fields, not to scalar fields.
The
@relation attribute is required when:
- you define a one-to-one or one-to-many relation, it is required on one side of the relation (with the corresponding relation scalar field)
- you need to disambiguate a relation (that's e.g. the case when you have two relations between the same models)
- you define a self-relation
- you define a many-to-many relation for MongoDB
- you need to control how the relation table is represented in the underlying database (e.g. use a specific name for a relation table)
Note: Implicit many-to-many relations in relational databases do not require the
@relationattribute.
Disambiguating relations
When you define two relations between the same two models, you need to add the
name argument in the
@relation attribute to disambiguate them. As an example for why that's needed, consider the following models:
// NOTE: This schema is intentionally incorrect. See below for a working solution.model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?writtenPosts Post[]pinnedPost Post?}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title String?author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId IntpinnedBy User? @relation(fields: [pinnedById], references: [id])pinnedById Int?}
In that case, the relations are ambiguous, there are four different ways to interpret them:
User.writtenPosts↔
Post.author+
Post.authorId
User.writtenPosts↔
Post.pinnedBy+
Post.pinnedById
User.pinnedPost↔
Post.author+
Post.authorId
User.pinnedPost↔
Post.pinnedBy+
Post.pinnedById
To disambiguate these relations, you need to annotate the relation fields with the
@relation attribute and provide the
name argument. You can set any
name (except for the empty string
""), but it must be the same on both sides of the relation:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?writtenPosts Post[] @relation("WrittenPosts")pinnedPost Post? @relation("PinnedPost")}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title String?author User @relation("WrittenPosts", fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId IntpinnedBy User? @relation("PinnedPost", fields: [pinnedById], references: [id])pinnedById Int? @unique}