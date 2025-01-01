Import from existing database
This guide provides step-by-step instructions for importing data from an existing MySQL database into Prisma Postgres.
You can accomplish this migration in four steps:
- Create a new Prisma Postgres database.
- Connect directly to a Prisma Postgres instance using the
@prisma/ppg-tunnelpackage.
- Migrate your MySQL data to Prisma Postgres using pgloader.
- Configure your Prisma project for Prisma Postgres.
Prerequisites
- The connection URL to your existing MySQL database.
- A account.
- Node.js 18+ installed.
- pgloader installed.
We recommend attempting this migration in a separate git development branch.
1. Create a new Prisma Postgres database
Follow these steps to create a new Prisma Postgres database:
- Log in to and open the Console.
- In a workspace of your choice, click the New project button.
- Type a name for your project in the Name field, e.g. hello-ppg.
- In the Prisma Postgres section, click the Get started button.
- In the Region dropdown, select the region that's closest to your current location, e.g. US East (N. Virginia).
- Click the Create project button.
Once your database was provisioned, find your Prisma Postgres connection URL in the Set up database access section and save it for later, you'll need it in the next step.
2. Connect directly to a Prisma Postgres instance
In this step, you'll use a secure TCP tunnel to connect to your Prisma Postgres instance.
You'll need the Prisma Postgres connection URL from step 1:
prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=ey...
Open your terminal and set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable to the value of your Prisma Postgres database URL (replace the
__API_KEY__ placeholder with the API key of your actual database connection URL):
export DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=__API_KEY__"
Next, start the TCP tunnel using the
@prisma/ppg-tunnel package, by executing the following command:
npx @prisma/ppg-tunnel --host 127.0.0.1 --port 5433
You can specify a different host and port by providing your own host and port values using the
--port and
--host flags. Just be sure to use the same host and port values consistently throughout the guide.
Prisma Postgres auth proxy listening on 127.0.0.1:5433 🚀
Your connection is authenticated using your Prisma Postgres API key.
...
==============================
hostname: 127.0.0.1
port: 5433
username: <anything>
password: <none>
==============================
Keep your current terminal window or tab open so that the tunnel process continues running and the connection remains open.
3. Migrate your MySQL data to Prisma Postgres using pgloader
Now that you have an active connection to your Prisma Postgres instance, you'll use pgloader to export data from your MySQL database to Prisma Postgres.
Open a separate terminal window and create a
config.load file:
touch config.load
Open the
config.load file in your preferred text editor and copy-paste the following configuration:
LOAD DATABASE
FROM mysql://username:password@host:PORT/database_name
INTO postgresql://user:password@127.0.0.1:5433/postgres
WITH quote identifiers, -- preserve table/column name case by quoting them
include drop,
create tables,
create indexes,
reset sequences
ALTER SCHEMA 'database_name' RENAME TO 'public';
Make sure to update the following details in the
config.load file:
FROMurl (MySQL database URL):
- Replace
username,
password,
host,
PORT, and
database_namewith the actual connection details for your MySQL database.
- Ensure that your connection string includes
useSSL=trueif SSL is required, for example:
mysql://username:password@host:PORT/database_name?useSSL=true. Note that when using PlanetScale, appending
sslaccept=strictwill not work.
- Replace
INTOurl (Postgres database URL):
- Update this with your TCP tunnel details if you’re using a custom
hostand
port(in this example, it’s
127.0.0.1and port
5433for consistency).
- Update this with your TCP tunnel details if you’re using a custom
- Update the
database_namein
ALTER SCHEMA 'database_name' RENAME TO 'public';to exactly match the
database_namein your MySQL connection string.
After saving the configuration file with your updated credentials, in the same terminal window, execute the following command:
pgloader config.load
You should see a log similar to this, which confirms the successful migration of your data:
LOG report summary reset
table name errors rows bytes total time
------------------------- --------- --------- --------- --------------
fetch meta data 0 9 2.546s
Create Schemas 0 0 0.325s
Create SQL Types 0 0 0.635s
Create tables 0 6 5.695s
Set Table OIDs 0 3 0.328s
------------------------- --------- --------- --------- --------------
public.post 0 8 0.5 kB 4.255s
public."user" 0 4 0.1 kB 2.775s
public._prisma_migrations 0 1 0.2 kB 4.278s
------------------------- --------- --------- --------- --------------
COPY Threads Completion 0 4 5.095s
Index Build Completion 0 5 9.601s
Create Indexes 0 5 4.116s
Reset Sequences 0 2 4.540s
Primary Keys 0 3 2.917s
Create Foreign Keys 0 1 1.121s
Create Triggers 0 0 0.651s
Install Comments 0 0 0.000s
------------------------- --------- --------- --------- --------------
Total import time ✓ 13 0.8 kB 28.042s
If you see output like this, it means your data has been successfully exported to your Prisma Postgres instance.
You also can use Prisma Studio and verify whether the migration was successful:
npx prisma studio
4. Configure your Prisma project for Prisma Postgres
After migrating your data, you need to set up your Prisma project to work with Prisma Postgres. The steps differ depending on whether you were already using Prisma ORM.
If you were not previously using Prisma ORM
Initialize Prisma in your project by running
npx prisma init in your project directory. This creates a
prisma folder with a
schema.prisma file and
.env file (if not already present).
In the generated
.env file, update
DATABASE_URL to match your Prisma Postgres connection string that you received in step 1:
DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=__API_KEY__"
Introspect your newly migrated database by running:
npx prisma db pull
This command updates your
schema.prisma file with models representing your migrated tables, so you can start using Prisma Client to query your data or Prisma Migrate to manage future changes.
Congratulations! You've successfully migrated your MySQL database to Prisma Postgres and configured your Prisma project. Your migration tutorial is now complete.
For a comprehensive guide on getting started with Prisma and Prisma Postgres, see start from scratch with Prisma and Prisma Postgres.
If you were already using Prisma ORM
In your
schema.prisma file, change the
provider in the
datasource block from
mysql to
postgresql:
datasource db {
provider = "mysql"
provider = "postgres"
url = env("DATABASE_URL")
}
In the generated
.env file, update
DATABASE_URL to match your new Prisma Postgres connection string that you received in step 1:
DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=__API_KEY__"
Introspect your newly migrated Prisma Postgres database and generate Prisma Client:
npx prisma db pull
This command refreshes your Prisma models based on the new database schema.
If you were using Prisma Migrate before:
- Delete your existing
migrationsfolder in the
prismadirectory.
- Baseline your database to begin creating new migrations.
Congratulations! You've successfully migrated your MySQL database to Prisma Postgres and configured your Prisma project. Your migration tutorial is now complete.
If you encounter any issues during the migration, please don't hesitate to reach out to us on Discord or via X.