Below are the known limitations when using Prisma Optimize. If you are aware of any limitations that are missing, please let us know on the #help-and-questions channel in our community Discord .

Each recording session can contain a maximum of 10,000 queries. Once this limit is reached, the recording session will end.

Each workspace can contain a maximum of 100 recordings.

While Prisma AI can provide helpful guidance to implement a recommendation, there are some important limitations to keep in mind:

Information and accuracy : The AI provides advice based on a broad, general knowledge base and does not have direct access to Prisma ORM documentation. This may occasionally result in inaccuracies or outdated information.

Limited context and adaptation : The AI does not persist conversations or learn from previous interactions. Its responses are generalized and may not always address the specific needs of advanced users.

Static knowledge and scope: The AI's knowledge is static and may not include recent updates or best practices after a certain date. It provides advice only within the context of Prisma ORM and cannot modify or execute code, nor interact directly with user environments.

When using the Optimize client extension with the Accelerate client extension , ensure the Accelerate client extension is added last to your extended PrismaClient . This allows cacheable operations to be received by Optimize.

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )

. $ extends (

withOptimize ( {

apiKey : process . env . OPTIMIZE_API_KEY ,

} ) ,

)

. $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) ) ;



Prisma Optimize provides helpful recommendations for MongoDB users, though some explanations from Prisma AI may reference SQL-specific concepts. However, the recommendations remain useful and applicable to MongoDB environments.

Raw queries are visible in MongoDB, though the parameters passed to them are not displayed.

Prisma Optimize is not yet compatible with driver adapters. However, as a workaround, you can run your queries locally using the regular Prisma Client along with Prisma Optimize to inspect and improve query performance.