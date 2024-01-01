On this page

FAQ

Prisma Optimize offers insights and recommendations on how to improve your database queries. It does not alter any existing queries or your Prisma schema.

There are no limits on the storage retention period. Optimize will store a recording session until you explicitly delete it.

Yes, the recommendation usage resets at the beginning of each calendar month. For example, if you use 5 recommendations by the end of the month, your usage will reset to 0 at the start of the next month.

Yes, if you’re on the starter plan, exceeding 5 recommendations in a billing cycle will result in a $5 charge at the end of that cycle. For more information, visit our pricing page.

They are counted based on viewed recommendations. Once you click on a recommendation from the recommendations table and view the recommendation's detail page, it counts as being seen.

No, Prisma Optimize is not intended for production use. It is specifically designed for local development, providing valuable insights and optimizations during that phase. While it’s technically possible to run it in a production environment, doing so could result in performance problems or unexpected behaviors, as Optimize is not built to handle the complexity and scale of production workloads. For the best experience, we recommend using Prisma Optimize solely in your development environment.