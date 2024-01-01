On this page

Beyond Prisma ORM

As a Prisma ORM user, you're already experiencing the power of type-safe database queries and intuitive data modeling. When scaling production applications, however, new challenges emerge. As an app matures it’s a given that you’ll begin to experience connection pooling complexities, find ways to effectively cache common queries, or develop sophisticated, event-driven systems to handle real-time or time-sensitive features.

Instead of spending your valuable time overcoming these challenges, let’s explore how Prisma can help by extending the capabilities of the ORM as your application grows.

As your application scales, you'll likely need tools to handle increased traffic efficiently. This often involves implementing connection pooling to manage database connections and caching strategies to reduce database load and improve response times. Prisma Accelerate addresses these needs in a single solution, eliminating the need to set up and manage separate infrastructure.

Prisma Accelerate is particularly useful for applications deployed to serverless and edge environments (also know as Function-as-a-Service) because these deployments lend themselves towards many orders of magnitude more connections being created than a traditional, long-lived application. For these apps, Prisma Accelerate has the added benefit of protecting your database from day one and keeping your app online regardless of traffic you experience.

Try out the Accelerate speed test to see what’s possible.

Place your connection pooler in one of 15+ global regions, minimizing latency for database operations. Enable high-performance distributed workloads across serverless and edge environments.

Cache query results across 300+ global points of presence. Accelerate extends your Prisma Client, offering intuitive, granular control over caching patterns such as ttl and swr on a per-query basis.

Scale to millions of queries per day without infrastructure changes. Efficiently manage database connections and serve more users with fewer resources.

Accelerate integrates seamlessly with your Prisma ORM project through the @prisma/extension-accelerate client extension. Get started quickly with our setup guide and instantly access full edge environment support, connection pooling, and global caching.

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'

import { withAccelerate } from '@prisma/extension-accelerate'





const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( withAccelerate ( ) )





const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( {

cacheStrategy : {

ttl : 30 ,

swr : 60

}

} )



To see more examples, visit our examples repo or try them out yourself with npx try-prisma .

HTTP requests resulting in reads and writes to your database is straightforward with Prisma ORM. But what if you wanted to trigger specific code based on events or only run a given function based on changes to your database?

With Pulse, you can reliably stream database changes directly to your application! No need to constantly poll the database for changes or set up complex infrastructure to achieve this.

Pulse extends your Prisma Client, giving you an API that allows you to react to database changes as they happen with the same, great developer experience of Prisma ORM.

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'

import { withPulse } from '@prisma/extension-pulse'





const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends (

withPulse ( { apiKey : process . env . PULSE_API_KEY } )

)





const stream = await prisma . user . stream ( )



for await ( const event of stream ) {

console . log ( 'Received database event:' , event )



}



info View the event object and Pulse API: Pulse API Reference

Remove the need for complicated scheduling and queues and let events arrive directly from your database.



const stream = await prisma . user . stream ( {

create : { } ,

name : 'user-create-events'

} ) ;



for await ( let event of stream ) {

const { email } = event . created ;





await sendWelcomeEmail ( { email } ) ;

}



When someone sends a chat message through your app, it’s critical that it’s delivered quickly. Power any real-time functionality with Pulse as the database-event engine.



const stream = await prisma . message . stream ( {

create : { read : false } ,

} ) ;



for await ( let event of stream ) {

const { senderId , message , chatId } = event . created ;





await sendMessageInChat ( { senderId , message , chatId } ) ;

}



Synchronize data to external services when your data changes without cluttering your code with extra API calls.



const stream = await prisma . order . stream ( {

create : { } ,

name : 'user-create-events'

} ) ;



for await ( let event of stream ) {

const { orderId , orderItems } = event . created ;





await updateExternalInventoryFromOrder ( { orderId , orderItems } ) ;

}



To see more examples, visit our examples repo or try them out yourself with npx try-prisma .

Both Accelerate and Pulse take features built into Prisma ORM and build upon them by adding additional capabilities like globally-optimized caching and real-time data synchronization. Get started for free the and explore how Accelerate and Pulse can help you build scalable, high-performance applications!

Improving developer experience doesn’t stop at Accelerate and Pulse. Prisma is building and expanding our products to improve every aspect of Data DX and we’d love to hear what you think. Join our community and learn more about our products below.

