Fullstack
Fullstack frameworks, such as Next.js, Remix or SvelteKit, blur the lines between the server and the client. These frameworks also provide different patterns for fetching and mutating data on the server.
You can query your database using Prisma Client, using your framework of choice, from the server-side part of your application.
Supported frameworks
Here's a non-exhaustive list of frameworks and libraries you can use with Prisma:
Fullstack app example (e.g. Next.js)
Assume you have a Prisma schema that looks similar to this:
datasource db {provider = "sqlite"url = "file:./dev.db"}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcontent String?published Boolean @default(false)author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}
You can now implement the logic for querying your database using Prisma Client API inside
getServerSideProps,
getStaticProps, API routes, or using API libraries such as tRPC and GraphQL.
getServerSideProps
// (in /pages/index.tsx)// Alternatively, you can use `getStaticProps`// in place of `getServerSideProps`.export const getServerSideProps = async () => {const feed = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {published: true,},})return { props: { feed } }}
Next.js will pass the props to your React component where you can display the data from your database.
API Routes
// Fetch all posts (in /pages/api/posts.ts)const prisma = new PrismaClient()export default async function handle(req, res) {const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {published: true,},})res.json(posts)}
Note that you can use Prisma inside of Next.js API routes to send queries to your database – with REST, GraphQL, and tRPC.
You can then fetch data and display it in your frontend.
Ready-to-run fullstack example projects
You can find several ready-to-run examples that show how to fullstack apps with Prisma Client in the
prisma-examples repository.
TypeScript
|Example
|Description
|Next.js (API Routes)
|Fullstack Next.js app using
getServerSideProps & API Routes
|Next.js (GraphQL)
|Fullstack Next.js app using GraphQL Yoga, Pothos, & Apollo Client
|Next.js (tRPC)
|Fullstack Next.js app using tRPC
|Next.js (API Routes with auth)
|Fullstack Next.js app using
getServerSideProps, API Routes, & NextAuth
|Remix
|Fullstack Remix app using actions and loaders
|SvelteKit
|Fullstack Sveltekit app using actions and loaders
|SvelteKit (REST API)
|Fullstack Sveltekit app using API routes
|Nuxt (REST API)
|Fullstack Nuxt app using API routes
JavaScript
|Example
|Description
|Next.js (API Routes)
|Fullstack Next.js app using
getServerSideProps & API Routes
|SvelteKit (REST API)
|Fullstack Sveltekit app using API routes
|Nuxt (REST API)
|Fullstack Nuxt app using API routes