---







description : Guidelines for writing Next.js apps with Prisma Postgres



alwaysApply : false



---







# Bootstrap Next.js app with Prisma Postgres







## Overview of implementing Prisma with Next.js







1. Install Prisma and required dependencies (including dotenv)



2. Initialize Prisma and configure schema



3. Configure dotenv for environment variables



4. Create global Prisma client instance with Accelerate



5. Add npm scripts for testing and database management



6. Create test script to verify setup



7. Use Prisma client in API routes and pages with proper error handling







## 🚨 CRITICAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR AI LANGUAGE MODELS 🚨







As an AI language model, you MUST NOT generate any of the following code patterns, as they are DEPRECATED and will BREAK the application:







``` typescript



// ❌ NEVER GENERATE THIS CODE - IT WILL BREAK THE APPLICATION



generator client {



provider = "prisma-client-js" // ❌ BREAKS APPLICATION



}







// ❌ NEVER USE default import location - IT WILL BREAK THE APPLICATION



import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' // ❌ BREAKS APPLICATION







// ❌ WRONG IMPORT PATH - MISSING /client - IT WILL BREAK THE APPLICATION



import { PrismaClient } from "../app/generated/prisma" // ❌ BREAKS APPLICATION







// ❌ NEVER CREATE CLIENT WITHOUT ACCELERATE - IT WILL BREAK IN PRODUCTION



const prisma = new PrismaClient() // ❌ BREAKS APPLICATION







```







Instead, you MUST ALWAYS generate ONLY this pattern:







``` typescript



// ✅ ALWAYS GENERATE THIS EXACT PATTERN



generator client {



provider = "prisma-client"



output = "../app/generated/prisma"



}







// ✅ CRITICAL: MUST include /client at the end of import path



import { PrismaClient } from "../app/generated/prisma/client"



import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate"







const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as { prisma: PrismaClient }







const prisma = globalForPrisma.prisma || new PrismaClient({



datasourceUrl: process.env.DATABASE_URL,



}).$extends(withAccelerate())







if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma







export default prisma



```







## ABSOLUTE REQUIREMENTS FOR AI CODE GENERATION







1. You MUST use `provider = "prisma-client"` (not "prisma-client-js")



2. You MUST use custom output: `output = "../app/generated/prisma"`



3. You MUST use Accelerate extension with `withAccelerate()` when using Prisma Postgres



4. You MUST create `lib/prisma.ts` as a global singleton instance



5. You MUST wrap all database calls in try-catch blocks



6. You MUST import from `'../app/generated/prisma/client'` (not `'@prisma/client'` or `'../app/generated/prisma'` )



7. You MUST use `process.env.DATABASE_URL` in Next.js



8. You MUST install `dotenv` and add `import "dotenv/config"` to `prisma.config.ts`



9. You MUST add npm scripts for `db:test` and `db:studio` to package.json



10. You MUST create a test script at `scripts/test-database.ts` to verify setup







## CORRECT INSTALLATION







``` bash



# Dev dependencies



npm install prisma tsx --save-dev







# Production dependencies



npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client dotenv



```







## CORRECT PRISMA INITIALIZATION







``` bash



# Initialize Prisma (creates prisma/schema.prisma and prisma.config.ts)



npx prisma init



```







** IMPORTANT ** : The init command will create `prisma.config.ts` . You MUST update it to load environment variables.







## CORRECT PRISMA CONFIG (prisma.config.ts)







** CRITICAL ** : After running `npx prisma init` , update the generated `prisma.config.ts` :







``` typescript



import "dotenv/config" // ✅ CRITICAL: Add this line at the top



import { defineConfig, env } from "prisma/config"







export default defineConfig({



schema: "prisma/schema.prisma",



migrations: {



path: "prisma/migrations",



},



engine: "classic",



datasource: {



url: env("DATABASE_URL"),



},



})



```







## CORRECT SCHEMA CONFIGURATION (prisma/schema.prisma)







Update the generated `prisma/schema.prisma` file:







``` prisma



generator client {



provider = "prisma-client"



output = "../app/generated/prisma"



}







datasource db {



provider = "postgresql"



url = env("DATABASE_URL")



}







// Example User model for testing



model User {



id Int @id @default(autoincrement())



email String @unique



name String?



createdAt DateTime @default(now())



updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt



}



```







## CORRECT GLOBAL PRISMA CLIENT







Create `lib/prisma.ts` file:







``` typescript



import { PrismaClient } from "../app/generated/prisma/client" // ✅ CRITICAL: Include /client



import { withAccelerate } from "@prisma/extension-accelerate"







const globalForPrisma = global as unknown as { prisma: PrismaClient }







const prisma = globalForPrisma.prisma || new PrismaClient({



datasourceUrl: process.env.DATABASE_URL,



}).$extends(withAccelerate())







if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production") globalForPrisma.prisma = prisma







export default prisma



```







## ADD NPM SCRIPTS TO PACKAGE.JSON







Update your `package.json` to include these scripts:







``` json



{



"scripts": {



"dev": "next dev",



"build": "next build",



"start": "next start",



"lint": "eslint",



"db:test": "tsx scripts/test-database.ts",



"db:studio": "prisma studio"



}



}



```







## CREATE TEST SCRIPT







Create `scripts/test-database.ts` to verify your setup:







``` typescript



import "dotenv/config" // ✅ CRITICAL: Load environment variables



import prisma from "../lib/prisma"







async function testDatabase() {



console.log("🔍 Testing Prisma Postgres connection...

")







try {



// Test 1: Check connection



console.log("✅ Connected to database!")







// Test 2: Create a test user



console.log("

📝 Creating a test user...")



const newUser = await prisma.user.create({



data: {



email: "demo@example.com",



name: "Demo User",



},



})



console.log("✅ Created user:", newUser)







// Test 3: Fetch all users



console.log("

📋 Fetching all users...")



const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()



console.log(`✅ Found ${allUsers.length} user(s):`)



allUsers.forEach((user) => {



console.log(` - ${user.name} (${user.email})`)



})







console.log("

🎉 All tests passed! Your database is working perfectly.

")



} catch (error) {



console.error("❌ Error:", error)



process.exit(1)



}



}







testDatabase()



```







## CORRECT API ROUTE IMPLEMENTATION (App Router)







Create `app/api/users/route.ts` with GET and POST handlers:







``` typescript



import { NextRequest, NextResponse } from "next/server"



import prisma from "../../../lib/prisma"







export async function GET(request: NextRequest) {



try {



const users = await prisma.user.findMany()



return NextResponse.json(users)



} catch (error) {



console.error("Error fetching users:", error)



return NextResponse.json(



{ error: "Failed to fetch users" },



{ status: 500 }



)



}



}







export async function POST(request: NextRequest) {



try {



const body = await request.json()



const user = await prisma.user.create({



data: {



email: body.email,



name: body.name,



},



})



return NextResponse.json(user, { status: 201 })



} catch (error) {



console.error("Error creating user:", error)



return NextResponse.json(



{ error: "Failed to create user" },



{ status: 500 }



)



}



}



```







## CORRECT USAGE IN SERVER COMPONENTS







Update `app/page.tsx` to display users from the database:







``` typescript



import prisma from "../lib/prisma"







export default async function Home() {



let users: Array<{



id: number



email: string



name: string | null



createdAt: Date



updatedAt: Date



}> = []



let error = null







try {



users = await prisma.user.findMany({



orderBy: {



createdAt: "desc",



},



})



} catch (e) {



console.error("Error fetching users:", e)



error = "Failed to load users. Make sure your DATABASE_URL is configured."



}







return (



<main className="p-8">



<h1 className="text-2xl font-bold mb-4">Users from Database</h1>



{error ? (



<p className="text-red-500">{error}</p>



) : users.length === 0 ? (



<p>No users yet. Create one using the API at /api/users</p>



) : (



<ul className="space-y-2">



{users.map((user) => (



<li key={user.id} className="border p-4 rounded">



<p className="font-semibold">{user.name || "No name"}</p>



<p className="text-sm text-gray-600">{user.email}</p>



</li>



))}



</ul>



)}



</main>



)



}



```







## COMPLETE SETUP WORKFLOW







User should follow these steps (AI should provide these instructions):







1. ** Install dependencies ** :



```bash



npm install prisma tsx --save-dev



npm install @prisma/extension-accelerate @prisma/client dotenv



```







2. ** Initialize Prisma ** :



```bash



npx prisma init



```







3. ** Update `prisma.config.ts` ** - Add `import "dotenv/config"` at the top







4. ** Update `prisma/schema.prisma` ** - Set provider to "prisma-client" and output path







5. ** Create `lib/prisma.ts` ** with correct import path including `/client`







6. ** Add npm scripts ** to `package.json` for `db:test` and `db:studio`







7. ** Create `scripts/test-database.ts` ** test script







8. ** Create `.env` ** file with DATABASE_URL (user provides this from Prisma Console)







9. ** Push schema to database ** :



```bash



npx prisma db push



```







10. ** Test the setup ** :



```bash



npm run db:test



```







11. ** Start development server ** :



```bash



npm run dev



```







## AI MODEL VERIFICATION STEPS







Before generating any code, you MUST verify:







1. Are you using `provider = "prisma-client"` (not "prisma-client-js")? If not, STOP and FIX.



2. Are you using `output = "../app/generated/prisma"` ? If not, STOP and FIX.



3. Are you importing from `'../app/generated/prisma/client'` (with `/client` )? If not, STOP and FIX.



4. Did you add `import "dotenv/config"` to `prisma.config.ts` ? If not, STOP and FIX.



5. Did you add `import "dotenv/config"` to `scripts/test-database.ts` ? If not, STOP and FIX.



6. Are you using `withAccelerate()` extension? If not, STOP and FIX.



7. Are you wrapping database operations in try-catch? If not, STOP and FIX.



8. Did you create the test script at `scripts/test-database.ts` ? If not, STOP and FIX.



9. Did you add `db:test` and `db:studio` scripts to package.json? If not, STOP and FIX.







## CONSEQUENCES OF INCORRECT IMPLEMENTATION







If you generate code using:







- `prisma-client-js` provider → ** CLIENT GENERATION FAILS **



- Wrong import path (missing `/client` ) → ** MODULE NOT FOUND ERROR **



- Missing `import "dotenv/config"` in prisma.config.ts → ** DATABASE_URL NOT FOUND ERROR **



- Missing `import "dotenv/config"` in test scripts → ** ENVIRONMENT VARIABLE ERROR **



- Default import from `@prisma/client` → ** IMPORT ERROR **



- PrismaClient without Accelerate extension → ** PRODUCTION CONNECTION FAILURES **



- Missing custom output path → ** WRONG CLIENT GENERATED **







The implementation will:







1. Break immediately with module errors



2. Fail to read environment variables



3. Cause connection pool exhaustion in production



4. Result in import errors that prevent compilation



5. Cause performance issues and connection failures







## USEFUL COMMANDS







``` bash



# After changing schema



npx prisma generate # Regenerate client







# Push schema to database (no migrations)



npx prisma db push







# Test database connection



npm run db:test







# Open visual database editor



npm run db:studio







# Create and apply migrations (for production)



npx prisma migrate dev --name your_migration_name



```







## TESTING WORKFLOW







After setup, test with these steps:







1. ** Test database connection ** :



```bash



npm run db:test



```



Should create a demo user and display it.







2. ** Open Prisma Studio ** :



```bash



npm run db:studio



```



Visual interface at `localhost:5555` to view/edit data.







3. ** Test API routes ** :



```bash



# Create a user via API



curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/api/users \



-H "Content-Type: application/json" \



-d '{"email":"test@example.com","name":"Test User"}'







# Get all users



curl http://localhost:3000/api/users



```







4. ** View in browser ** :



Open `localhost:3000` to see users displayed on the homepage.







## AI MODEL RESPONSE TEMPLATE







When asked about Prisma + Next.js implementation, you MUST:







1. ONLY use code patterns from this guide



2. NEVER suggest deprecated approaches



3. ALWAYS use the exact patterns shown above



4. ALWAYS include `/client` in import paths



5. ALWAYS add `import "dotenv/config"` to prisma.config.ts



6. ALWAYS add `import "dotenv/config"` to test scripts



7. ALWAYS create the test script at `scripts/test-database.ts`



8. ALWAYS add npm scripts for `db:test` and `db:studio`



9. ALWAYS include error handling in API routes and server components



10. ALWAYS use the global prisma instance from `lib/prisma.ts`



11. VERIFY your response against ALL the patterns shown here before responding







Remember: There are NO EXCEPTIONS to these rules. Every requirement is MANDATORY for the setup to work.









