Prisma Data Platform / Classic Projects / Data Proxy

Deploy with the Data Proxy

Deploy to Vercel Serverless Functions

To start using the Data Proxy, you only need minimal changes to an existing project that is based on Prisma Client with Vercel Serverless Functions.

Our Vercel Deployment sample repository has a special branch that shows how to deploy a Prisma application to Vercel Serverless Functions with the Data Proxy. Use this link to create a Vercel project based on this branch. The link makes sure that you set the correct environment variables to get a Prisma Client for Data Proxy and run migrations when you configure Data Proxy.

If you want to adapt your project manually:

Deploy to Cloudflare Workers

You can use the Data Proxy to deploy Prisma projects to Cloudflare Workers. To learn more, see Deploy to Cloudflare Workers guide.

