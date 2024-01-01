On this page

Static IP

You can enable static IP for Accelerate when your security setup requires IP allowlisting or if you're implementing firewalls that only permit access from trusted IPs, ensuring controlled and secure database connections.

info To enable static IP support for Accelerate within an existing or a new project environment, your workspace will need to be on our Pro or Business plans. Take a look at the pricing page for more information.

You can opt-in to use static IP for Accelerate in the Platform Console in two ways:

Specify your database connection string and connection pool region. Enable static IP by toggling the Static IP switch in the Network restrictions section. Click on the Enable Accelerate button.

Navigate to the Accelerate Settings tab in the project environment. Enable static IP by toggling the Static IP switch in the Network restrictions section.

Enabling static IP for Accelerate will provide you with a list of static IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.

Example IPv4 address range:

52.86.207.46/32

100.29.164.162/32

54.211.230.107/32

18.235.169.169/32

54.209.237.70/32

44.221.111.173/32



Example IPv6 address range:

2600:1f18:51ce:b00::/64

2600:1f18:5acb:9a00::/56



Once you have these addresses, configure your database firewall to allow incoming connections only from these IPs and any other trusted IPs that need access to your database.