Connection pooling

A connection pool is a storage of database connections that can be reused for future requests to the database. When a new connection is requested, it is retrieved from the pool if one is available. Once the connection is no longer needed, it is returned to the pool for reuse.

Connection pooling is important as it allows you to reuse existing connections instead of creating new ones, which can be an expensive operation.

The efficient management of database connections allows the database to process more queries without exhausting the available database connections, making your application more scalable.

Accelerate provides built-in connection pooling by default. By simply using Accelerate, you get the benefits of connection pooling without having to configure anything. However, you can also configure the connection pool to suit your needs.

For more information about connection pooling in Prisma, see the documentation here.

Default connection pool size By default, Accelerate calculates a default connection pool size using the formula num_physical_cpus * 2 + 1 . For example, a machine with 2 physical CPUs will have a default connection pool size of 2 * 2 + 1 or 5 . This means that Accelerate will create a maximum of 5 connections to the database. If more than 5 connections are requested, Accelerate will queue the requests until a connection is available.

Configuring the connection pool size The connection pool size can be configured to a value other than the default via the database connection string. To adjust the connection pool size, you may add the connection_limit parameter to the database connection string. The value of connection_limit is the maximum number of connections that can be created to the database. For example, here is how you can set a connection pool size of 10: postgresql://user:password@localhost:5432/db?connection_limit=10