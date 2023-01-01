Prisma Accelerate is designed to scale database connections efficiently in production environments. Prisma Accelerate also provides a global cache to reduce the load on your database and reduce query response time. To leverage Prisma Accelerate, it is essential to utilize a publicly accessible database.

In development environments, you may want to use a local database to minimize expenses. Furthermore, you may consider extending Prisma Client with the Accelerate client extension once so that you can use a local database in development and a hosted database with Accelerate’s connection pooling and caching enabled. This eliminates the need for conditional logic to switch clients between development and production.

This guide will explain how to use Prisma Accelerate client extension in a development environment with a local database.