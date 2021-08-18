August 18, 2021
Fullstack App With TypeScript, PostgreSQL, Next.js, Prisma & GraphQL: Data Modeling
This article is the first part of a course where we build a fullstack app with Next.js, GraphQL, TypeScript,Prisma and PostgreSQL. In this article, we'll create the data model and explore the different components of Prisma.
Table of contents
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- Clone the repository
- Creating the data model for the app
- Migrating and pushing changes to the database
- Seeding the database
- Use Prisma studio to explore your database
- Summary and next steps
Introduction
In this course, you'll learn how to build "awesome-links", a fullstack app where users can browse through a list of curated links and bookmark their favorite ones.
The app is built using the following technologies:
- Next.js as the React framework
- Apollo Server as the GraphQL server
- Nexus for constructing the GraphQL schema
- Apollo Client as the GraphQL client
- Prisma as the ORM for migrations and database access
- PostgreSQL as the database
- AWS S3 for uploading images
- Auth0 for authentication
- TypeScript as the programming language
- TailwindCSS a utility-first CSS framework
- Vercel for deployment
What the course will cover
- Data modeling using Prisma
- Building a GraphQL API layer in a Next.js API route using Apollo Server and Nexus
- GraphQL pagination using Apollo Client
- Authentication using Auth0
- Authorization
- Image upload using AWS S3
- Deployment to Vercel
What you will learn today
In the first article of this course, we will start by defining the app's requirements and setting up the database layer using Prisma.
Prerequisites
Assumed knowledge
This course assumes:
- Basic knowledge of Node.js.
- Basic understanding of relational databases. If you would like to learn more about databases before diving into this course, then check out Prisma's data guide to learn more about how databases work, how to choose the right one, and how to use databases with your applications to their full potential.
- Knowledge of React is strongly recommended, since we will be using Next.js.
This course doesn't require:
- TypeScript knowledge, assuming you already have JavaScript experience.
- Prisma knowledge, as it will be explained in this course.
Finally, the course uses PostgreSQL as the database, however, most of the concepts can be applied to other relational databases such as MySQL.
By the end of this article you will have a Next.js app that is connected to a database.
Development environment
To follow along with this course you need to have Node.js installed on your machine. You will also need to have a running PostgreSQL instance.
Note: You can set up PostgreSQL locally or create a hosted instance on Heroku. Note that for the deployment step at the end of the course, a remote database will be required.
Clone the repository
The complete source code for the course can be found on GitHub.
Note: Each article has a corresponding branch, so that you can follow along as you go through it. By checking out the
part-1branch you have the same starting point as this article. To get started, navigate into the directory of your choice and run the following command to clone the repository.
git clone -b part-1 https://github.com/m-abdelwahab/awesome-links.gitCopy
You can now navigate into the cloned directory, install the dependencies and start the development server:
cd awesome-linksnpm installnpm run devCopy
Here's what the starter project looks like:
Current state of the application
A look at the project structure and dependencies
Taking a look at the project we see the following folder structure:
awesome-links/┣ components/┃ ┗ Layout/┣ data/┃ ┗ links.ts┣ pages/┃ ┣ _app.tsx┃ ┣ about.tsx┃ ┗ index.tsx┣ public/┣ styles/┃ ┗ tailwind.css┣ .gitignore┣ README.md┣ next-env.d.ts┣ next.config.js┣ package-lock.json┣ package.json┣ postcss.config.js┣ tailwind.config.js┗ tsconfig.json
This starter project is a Next.js app with TypeScript and TailwindCSS installed.
Next.js is a fullstack React framework with support for different data fetching strategies. The first one is server-side rendering, where we fetch data on each request. Alternatlively, you can fetch data at build time and have a static website that can be served by a CDN. In this app, we will be fetching data server-side.
Next.js uses file-based routing, where each file inside the
pages directory is a route. We currently have an index page at
http://localhost:3000 and an about page at
http://localhost:3000/about.
The
_app.tsx file is used to override the default
App behavior. This file allows you to persist layout between page changes, add global CSS and more.
// pages/_app.tsx
import '../styles/tailwind.css' // import Tailwind globallyimport { Layout } from '../components/Layout' // header layout persists between page changesfunction MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) { return ( <Layout> <Component {...pageProps} /> </Layout> )}export default MyApp
The data we see when navigating to
http://localhost:3000 is hardcoded in the
/data/links.ts file. In the upcoming parts, the data will be fetched dynamically from the database using a GraphQL API.
Creating the data model for the app
The database will have the following entities, where each entity will map to a table in the database.
User: a person with an account. They can bookmark their favorite links and can either be an admin or a regular user.
Link: to represent the different attributes for a link such as a title, a description, and a URL.
There's a many-to-many (also known as
m-n) relation between the
User and
Link entities. This way a user can have many links and a link can have many users.
Add Prisma to your project
We're going to use Prisma to create the database tables. It is an ORM that can be used to interact with a database.
To get started, first install Prisma's CLI as a development dependency:
npm install prisma -DCopy
You can now use the Prisma CLI to create a basic Prisma setup by running:
npx prisma initCopy
A new
/prisma directory is created and inside it you will find a
schema.prisma file. This is your main Prisma configuration file which will contain your database schema.
A
.env (dotenv) file is also added to the root of the project. This is where you define environment variables such as the database connection URL or access tokens.
Open the
.env file and replace the dummy connection URL with the connection URL of your PostgreSQL datababase. For example, if your database is hosted on Heroku, the URL might look as follows:
// .envDATABASE_URL="postgresql://giwuzwpdnrgtzv:d003c6a604bb400ea955c3abd8c16cc98f2d909283c322ebd8e9164b33ccdb75@ec2-54-170-123-247.eu-west-1.compute.amazonaws.com:5432/d6ajekcigbuca9"
Note: If your database is hosted on Heroku, you can directly copy the connection URL when viewing the credentials of your database.
The database URL you just added has the following structure:
Database URL breakdown
|Name
|Placeholder
|Description
|Host
HOST
|IP address/domain of your database server, e.g.
localhost
|Port
PORT
|Port on which your database server is running, e.g.
5432
|User
USER
|Name of your database user, e.g.
janedoe
|Password
PASSWORD
|Password for your database user
|Database
DATABASE
|Name of the database you want to use, e.g.
mydb
Create your database schema with Prisma
When you open the
/prisma/schema.prisma file you will find the following schema:
// prisma/schema.prisma
datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js"}
Note: This file uses PSL (Prisma Schema Language). To get the best possible development experience, make sure you install our VSCode extension, which adds syntax highlighting, formatting, auto-completion, jump-to-definition, and linting for
.prismafiles.
In the
datasource field, we specified that we're using PostgreSQL and that we're loading the database URL from the
.env file.
Next, in the
generator block, we're specifying that we want to generate Prisma Client based on our data models.
Prisma Client is an auto-generated and type-safe query builder; we're going to see how it simplifies working with databases.
Defining the models
Let's create the
User model:
// code above unchangedmodel User {id String @id @default(uuid())createdAt DateTime @default(now())updatedAt DateTime @updatedAtemail String? @uniqueimage String?role Role @default(USER)}enum Role {USERADMIN}Copy
Note: models are typically spelled in PascalCase and should use the singular form. (for example,
Userinstead of
user,
usersor
Users)
Here we defined a
User model with several fields. Each field has a name followed by a type and optional field attributes.
For example, the
id field is of type
String and has the
@id field attribute, specifying that this is the primary key of the table. The
@default(uuid()) attribute sets a default UUID value.
All fields are required by default. To make a field optional, you can add a
? after the field type.
The
Role enum is used to denote whether a user is an admin or not and is then referenced in the
User model.
Next, we're going to create the
Link model:
// prisma/schema.prisma// code above unchangedmodel User {id String @id @default(uuid())createdAt DateTime @default(now())updatedAt DateTime @updatedAtemail String? @uniqueimage String?role Role @default(USER)}enum Role {USERADMIN}model Link {id String @id @default(uuid())createdAt DateTime @default(now())updatedAt DateTime @updatedAttitle Stringdescription Stringurl StringimageUrl Stringcategory String}Copy
Defining relations
Finally, we need to create a many-to-many relation between the
User and the
Link models, so that a user can have many links and a link can have many users. We do so by definining relation fields as lists on both sides of the relations.
We will add a
bookmarks field to the
User model, where the type is
Link[]. We then add a
users field to the
Link model, where the type is
User[].
// prisma/schema.prisma// code above unchangedmodel User {id String @id @default(uuid())createdAt DateTime @default(now())updatedAt DateTime @updatedAtemail String? @uniqueimage String?role Role @default(USER)+ bookmarks Link[]}enum Role {USERADMIN}model Link {id String @id @default(uuid())createdAt DateTime @default(now())updatedAt DateTime @updatedAttitle Stringdescription Stringurl StringimageUrl Stringcategory String+ users User[]}Copy
This is an implicit many-to-many relation, where we have a relation table in the underlying database. This relation table is managed by Prisma.
Here's what the final schema looks like:
// prisma/schema.prismadatasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model User {id String @id @default(uuid())createdAt DateTime @default(now())updatedAt DateTime @updatedAtemail String? @uniqueimage String?role Role @default(USER)bookmarks Link[]}enum Role {USERADMIN}model Link {id String @id @default(uuid())createdAt DateTime @default(now())updatedAt DateTime @updatedAttitle Stringdescription Stringurl StringimageUrl Stringcategory Stringusers User[]}Copy
Migrating and pushing changes to the database
To create these tables in the database, run the following command
npx prisma db pushCopy
You should see the following output in the terminal
Environment variables loaded from /Users/mahmoud/Desktop/awesome-links/.envPrisma schema loaded from prisma/schema.prisma
🚀 Your database is now in sync with your schema. Done in 2.10s
Note:
prisma db pushis useful for schema prototyping, where the goal is to synchronize a new schema with a development database. As your schema evolves, you will want to create and maintain a migration history, to do that you will use Prisma Migrate.
Seeding the database
Since the database is currently empty, we want to populate it with data. The first thing we need to do is install Prisma Client, a type-safe query builder, which will allow us to interact with our database.
To install Prisma Client, run the following command:
npm install @prisma/clientCopy
Next, create a new file called
/prisma/seed.ts, it will allow us to use Prisma's integrated seeding functionality. Inside this file, import Prisma Client, instantiate it, and create some records:
// prisma/seed.tsimport { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'import { data } from '../data/links'const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {await prisma.user.create({data: {email: `testemail@gmail.com`,role: 'ADMIN',},})await prisma.link.createMany({data: data,})}main().catch(e => {console.error(e)process.exit(1)}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})Copy
We are first creating a user using the
create() function, which creates a new database record.
Next, we are using the
createMany() function to create multiple records. We are passing the hard-coded data we have as a parameter.
By default, Next.js forces the use of
ESNext modules, we need to override this behavior or else we will not be able to execute the seeding script. To do so, first install
ts-node as a development dependency:
npm install ts-node -DCopy
Then add a script to your
package.json file where we specify that we want to use
CommonJS modules
"scripts": { "dev": "next dev", "build": "next build", "start": "next start",+ "ts-node": "ts-node --compiler-options '{\\\"module\\\":\\\"commonjs\\\"}'" },
You can now seed your database by running the following command:
npx prisma db seed --preview-featureCopy
If everything worked correctly you should see the following output:
Environment variables loaded from .envPrisma schema loaded from prisma/schema.prismaRunning seed: ts-node --compiler-options '{"module":"CommonJS"}' "prisma/seed.ts" ...
🌱 Your database has been seeded.
Note:
db seedis still in Preview, which means there may be bugs and it's not recommended to use it in production environments yet.
Use Prisma Studio to explore your database
Prisma comes with Prisma Studio, a GUI for exploring and manipulating your data. You can use it to view, create, update or delete data from your database.
To start Prisma Studio, run the following command
npx prisma studioCopy
If you've done all the steps correctly you should you have the
Link and
User models inside your database. Inside the
Link model you'll find 4 records and for the
User model you'll find 1 record.
Prisma Studio
Summary and next steps
In this article we explained the problem domain and modeled our data using Prisma. We also seeded our database and explored it using Prisma Studio. Now we have a Next.js app that is connected to a PostgreSQL database.
In the next part of the course, we will learn about:
- GraphQL and the advantages it has over REST when building APIs.
- Building a GraphQL API for our app using Apollo server and Nexus.
- Consuming the API on the client using Apollo Client.
- GraphQL pagination so that we don't load all links at once and have better performance.