PostgreSQL Setting up a local PostgreSQL database

Setting up PostgreSQL on Windows The PostgreSQL project provides a native Windows installer to install and configure your database. Visit the PostgreSQL Windows installation page to find a link to the installer. Click Download the installer at the start of the page: On the page that follows, in the Windows x86-64 or Windows x86-32 columns (depending on your computer's architecture), choose the PostgreSQL version you'd like to install: Click Download on your chosen version and save the file to a convenient location. Once the download completes, double click on the file to run the installer (you may have to confirm that you wish to allow the program to make changes to your computer): Click Next on the initial page to begin configuring your installation. On the next page, choose your installation directory: Click Next to accept the default location. The next page allows you to choose which components you wish to install. You need the PostgreSQL Server and Command Line Tools selected at a minimum: Click Next to continue. Now, choose the location where the database data files will be stored: Click Next to accept the default location. Next, select and confirm an administrative password for the PostgreSQL superuser (called postgres ): Click Next when you are finished. Choose the port that the server will listen to: Click Next to accept the default 5432 port. Now, pick the locale that your database will use: Click Next to use the default locale of your computer. The configuration portion of the installation is now complete. You can review a summary of the choices you've made: If everything looks correct, click Next. Finally, PostgreSQL is ready to be installed: Click Next to begin the installation process. Once the installation is complete, you can verify the installation using the psql command line tool. In your start menu, type psql and click on the tool to launch the program. You will be prompted to enter the connection details that you wish to use. Press Enter to accept the default choices given in the square brackets. The final prompt will be for the password for the postgres user that you configured during setup. Upon successfully authenticating, you will be dropped into an interactive psql session with your database. When you are finished, exit the session by typing: \quit