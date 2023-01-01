The data model definition part of the Prisma schema defines your application models (also called Prisma models). Models: Represent the entities of your application domain

of your application domain Map to the tables (relational databases like PostgreSQL) or collections (MongoDB) in your database

(relational databases like PostgreSQL) or (MongoDB) in your database Form the foundation of the queries available in the generated Prisma Client API

available in the generated Prisma Client API When used with TypeScript, Prisma Client provides generated type definitions for your models and any variations of them to make database access entirely type safe. The following schema describes a blogging platform - the data model definition is highlighted: Relational databases MongoDB datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) } generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique name String ? role Role @default ( USER ) posts Post [ ] profile Profile ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) bio String user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int @unique } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt title String published Boolean @default ( false ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int categories Category [ ] } model Category { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String posts Post [ ] } enum Role { USER ADMIN } The data model definition is made up of: Models ( model primitives) that define a number of fields, including relations between models

primitives) that define a number of fields, including relations between models Enums ( enum primitives) (if your connector supports Enums)

primitives) (if your connector supports Enums) Attributes and functions that change the behavior of fields and models The corresponding database looks like this: A model maps to the underlying structures of the data source. In relational databases like PostgreSQL and MySQL, a model maps to a table

maps to a In MongoDB, a model maps to a collection Note: In the future there might be connectors for non-relational databases and other data sources. For example, for a REST API it would map to a resource. The following query uses Prisma Client that's generated from this data model to create: A User record

record Two nested Post records

records Three nested Category records Query Example Copy-Paste Example const user = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'ariadne@prisma.io' , name : 'Ariadne' , posts : { create : [ { title : 'My first day at Prisma' , categories : { create : { name : 'Office' , } , } , } , { title : 'How to connect to a SQLite database' , categories : { create : [ { name : 'Databases' } , { name : 'Tutorials' } ] , } , } , ] , } , } , } ) Your data model reflects your application domain. For example: In an ecommerce application you probably have models like Customer , Order , Item and Invoice .

application you probably have models like , , and . In a social media application you probably have models like User , Post , Photo and Message .

Introspection and migration There are two ways to define a data model: Write the data model manually and use Prisma Migrate : You can write your data model manually and map it to your database using Prisma Migrate. In this case, the data model is the single source of truth for the models of your application.

: You can write your data model manually and map it to your database using Prisma Migrate. In this case, the data model is the single source of truth for the models of your application. Generate the data model via introspection: When you have an existing database or prefer migrating your database schema with SQL, you generate the data model by introspecting your database. In this case, the database schema is the single source of truth for the models of your application.

Defining models Models represent the entities of your application domain. Models are represented by model blocks and define a number of fields. In the example data model above, User , Profile , Post and Category are models. A blogging platform can be extended with the following models: model Comment { } model Tag { } Mapping model names to tables or collections Prisma model naming conventions (singular form, PascalCase) do not always match table names in the database. A common approach for naming tables/collections in databases is to use plural form and snake_case notation - for example: comments . When you introspect a database with a table named comments , the result Prisma model will look like this: model comments { } However, you can still adhere to the naming convention without renaming the underlying comments table in the database by using the @@map attribute: model Comment { @@map ( "comments" ) } With this model definition, Prisma automatically maps the Comment model to the comments table in the underlying database. Note: You can also @map a column name or enum value, and @@map an enum name. @map and @@map allow you to tune the shape of your Prisma Client API by decoupling model and field names from table and column names in the underlying database.

Defining enums You can define enums in your data model if enums are supported for your database connector, either natively or at Prisma level. Enums are considered scalar types in the Prisma data model. They're therefore by default included as return values in Prisma Client queries. Enums are defined via the enum block. For example, a User has a Role : Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) email String @unique name String ? role Role @default ( USER ) } enum Role { USER ADMIN }

Defining composite types Composite types were added in version 3.10.0 under the mongodb Preview feature flag and are in General Availability since version 3.12.0 . Composite types are currently only available on MongoDB. Composite types (known as embedded documents in MongoDB) provide support for embedding records inside other records, by allowing you to define new object types. Composite types are structured and typed in a similar way to models. To define a composite type, use the type block. As an example, take the following schema: schema.prisma 1 model Product { 2 id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId 3 name String 4 photos Photo [ ] 5 } 6 7 type Photo { 8 height Int 9 width Int 10 url String 11 } In this case, the Product model has a list of Photo composite types stored in photos . Considerations when using composite types Composite types only support a limited set of attributes. The following attributes are supported: @default

@map

Native types, such as @db.ObjectId The following attributes are not supported inside composite types: @unique

@id

@relation

@ignore

@updatedAt However, unique constraints can still be defined by using the @@unique attribute on the level of the model that uses the composite type. For more details, see Composite type unique constraints. Indexes can be defined by using the @@index attribute on the level of the model that uses the composite type. For more details, see Composite type indexes.

Relations Refer to the relations documentation for more examples and information about relationships between models.

Models in Prisma Client Queries (CRUD) Every model in the data model definition will result in a number of CRUD queries in the generated Prisma Client API: findMany

findFirst

findFirstOrThrow

findUnique

findUniqueOrThrow

create

update

upsert

delete

createMany

updateMany

deleteMany The operations are accessible via a generated property on the Prisma Client instance. By default the name of the property is the lowercase form of the model name, e.g. user for a User model or post for a Post model. Here is an example illustrating the use of a user property from the Prisma Client API: const newUser = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { name : 'Alice' , } , } ) const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) Type definitions Prisma Client also generates type definitions that reflect your model structures. These are part of the generated @prisma/client node module. When using TypeScript, these type definitions ensure that all your database queries are entirely type safe and validated at compile-time (even partial queries using select or include ). Even when using plain JavaScript, the type definitions are still included in the @prisma/client node module, enabling features like IntelliSense /autocompletion in your editor. Note: The actual types are stored in the .prisma/client folder. @prisma/client/index.d.ts exports the contents of this folder. For example, the type definition for the User model from above would look as follows: export type User = { id : number email : string name : string | null role : string } Note that the relation fields posts and profile are not included in the type definition by default. However, if you need variations of the User type you can still define them using some of Prisma Client's generated helper types (in this case, these helper types would be called UserGetIncludePayload and UserGetSelectPayload ).

Limitations Records must be uniquely identifiable Prisma currently only supports models that have at least one unique field or combination of fields. In practice, this means that every Prisma model must have either at least one of the following attributes: @id or @@id for a single- or multi-field primary key constraint (max one per model)

or for a single- or multi-field primary key constraint (max one per model) @unique or @@unique for a single- or multi-field unique constraint