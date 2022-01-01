We assume you already have an account and a project on the Prisma Data Platform. If you don't, sign up using your GitHub account before continuing.

Copy the connection string and store it securely, similarly to how you would treat a database credential. You may generate more connection strings in this section if you wish and of course, revoke them if you don't need them anymore.

The Data Proxy is currently available in the AWS Frankfurt (eu-central-1) and N. Virginia (us-east-1) regions. If you'd like support for other providers or regions, we'd love to hear from you .

Navigate to the Data Proxy tab of your Prisma Data Platform project, select the desired proxy location, and click Enable .

To use the Data Proxy, use the version 3.3.0 or higher of the prisma and @prisma/client npm packages.

Currently, the only supported datasource name is db . Make sure your schema.prisma file includes the datasource db block.

To generate the client using the Data Proxy, set the environment variable PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE to dataproxy using the following command:

For guidance on how to configure environment variables on your deployment, please refer to your provider.

If you are loading the connection string in your Prisma Schema using env() , there should be no further changes needed other than verifying that the environment variable changed to your Data Proxy connection string. For example:

This request could not be understood by the server

Subject to change Please note that the Prisma Data Proxy public interface is not stable yet. The listed codes may be changed at any time without notice.

Because Data Proxy connections operate differently from a local database connection, error codes will be different from regular ones. In general, all Data Proxy-related errors will start with P5xxx .

Important Considerations about the Data Proxy

Providing the connection string to Prisma Migrate Currently, the Data Proxy can only be used to query your database with Prisma Client. Migrations can be only be run on a direct (non-proxied) database connection. Assuming that your schema uses env("DATABASE_URL") , you'll need to override the DATABASE_URL environment variable before running prisma migrate . You can declare another environment variable, for example MIGRATE_DATABASE_URL , and use it that to override the connection: { ... , "scripts" : { "generate-client" : "PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE='dataproxy' prisma generate" , "migrate" : "DATABASE_URL=\"$MIGRATE_DATABASE_URL\" prisma migrate deploy" , ... } }

Deploying to Cloudflare Workers The Prisma Data Proxy allows you to deploy Prisma projects to Cloudflare Workers. To learn more, check out the Cloudflare Workers deployment guide.

Connecting to a database hosted with a provider different than AWS It's possible to connect to a database hosted on any provider, but it needs to be accessible from the public internet. For best results and response times, you should configure the proxy in a region that is the same or as close as possible to the database. We are looking to expand the number of providers and regions in the future. If a region or provider is not yet supported, you can submit a request. This will help us prioritize providers and regions to add next.

Connection limits We recommend using a database that supports at least 20 concurrent connections. Setting a concurrency limit on AWS Lambda should not be required, but you should be aware that, if necessary, requests will be queued until they can be processed.

Proxy Limits The limits for running multiple schemas concurrently during Early Access are: Up to 3 schemas can be used concurrently in a single Prisma app (for example: while updating your app to a new schema version)

Up to 5 schemas can be used concurrently account-wide The Data Proxy is architected to seamlessly scale to support large workloads, but during the Early Access period there will be a fairly low scale limit. The actual performance for a single schema using the Data Proxy will depend on a large number of variables (the type of queries, latencies and deployment locations, the performance of your database, ...). The Data Proxy will not yield more than 200 requests per second, though the number of requests wil likely be well below 200 per second. If you are looking to scale up traffic beyond the limits or if you're seeing 429 HTTP errors in your logs - this might mean you're hitting the quotas; please reach out to us. We'd love to know about your use case and work together with you to help your Prisma application scale.

Pricing of the Data Proxy The Data Proxy is provided for free during Early Access. We will use the Early Access phase to learn about usage and tweak the pricing model. When the Prisma Data Platform is launched in General Availability, there will be an option to continue using the Data Proxy with a generous free tier forever, alongside paid options.