Data Proxy considerations and limitations

Considerations

Connect to databases hosted with a provider different from AWS You can connect to a database hosted on any provider that is accessible from a public internet address. For best results and response times, configure Data Proxy in a region that is the same or as close as possible to the database. We plan to expand the number of providers and regions. If we don't yet support a region or provider, you can submit a request . This helps us to prioritize providers and regions.

Recommended concurrent connections We recommend that you use a database that supports at least 20 concurrent connections. You will probably not need to set a concurrency limit on AWS Lambda. If necessary, requests are queued until they can be processed. For more information about configuring a maximum number of connections to the database, see Manage the number of database connections.